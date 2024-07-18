Vikings rookie Dallas Turner works out with Aaron Rodgers
Vikings rookie linebacker Dallas Turner has been putting in work with a future Hall of Famer. Turner recently linked up with Jets QB and former Vikings tormentor Aaron Rodgers for a workout at Proactive Sports Performance in Westlake Village, CA. An Instagram post from Proactive Sports Performance shows Turner and Rodgers flexing alongside Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. and Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark.
Turner is a newer client of Proactive, which was founded by Ryan Capretta and trains tons of big-name athletes. According to their website, their clients include Rodgers, Paul George, Justin Herbert, Karl-Anthony Towns, David Bakhtiari, Donovan Mitchell, Von Miller, Albert Pujols, Clay Matthews Jr., and Dwight Freeney. On the second slide in the IG post embedded above, you can see Rodgers and a young KAT posing for a photo with George and Matthews.
The Vikings traded up six spots to select Turner with the 17th overall pick in this year's draft. The Alabama standout figures to be a big part of Brian Flores' pass rush plan this season, which could put him in the mix for defensive rookie of the year honors. Minnesota is very excited about Turner's combination of size, athleticism and relentless pass rush ability.
The 21-year-old Turner was born in February 2003. Later that year, Rodgers was the starting quarterback for Cal. He was taken in the first round of the 2005 NFL draft when Turner was 2 years old.
This year, Turner will have a chance to sack his workout buddy when the Vikings and Jets meet in London in Week 5.