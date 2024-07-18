Inside The Vikings

Vikings rookie Dallas Turner works out with Aaron Rodgers

Turner will get a chance to sack Rodgers when the Vikings and Jets play in London this year.

Will Ragatz

Vikings rookie Dallas Turner works out with Aaron Rodgers and other NFL players
Vikings rookie Dallas Turner works out with Aaron Rodgers and other NFL players / @proactiveSP on IG
In this story:

Vikings rookie linebacker Dallas Turner has been putting in work with a future Hall of Famer. Turner recently linked up with Jets QB and former Vikings tormentor Aaron Rodgers for a workout at Proactive Sports Performance in Westlake Village, CA. An Instagram post from Proactive Sports Performance shows Turner and Rodgers flexing alongside Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. and Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Turner is a newer client of Proactive, which was founded by Ryan Capretta and trains tons of big-name athletes. According to their website, their clients include Rodgers, Paul George, Justin Herbert, Karl-Anthony Towns, David Bakhtiari, Donovan Mitchell, Von Miller, Albert Pujols, Clay Matthews Jr., and Dwight Freeney. On the second slide in the IG post embedded above, you can see Rodgers and a young KAT posing for a photo with George and Matthews.

The Vikings traded up six spots to select Turner with the 17th overall pick in this year's draft. The Alabama standout figures to be a big part of Brian Flores' pass rush plan this season, which could put him in the mix for defensive rookie of the year honors. Minnesota is very excited about Turner's combination of size, athleticism and relentless pass rush ability.

The 21-year-old Turner was born in February 2003. Later that year, Rodgers was the starting quarterback for Cal. He was taken in the first round of the 2005 NFL draft when Turner was 2 years old.

This year, Turner will have a chance to sack his workout buddy when the Vikings and Jets meet in London in Week 5.

Published
Will Ragatz

WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is the publisher of Inside the Vikings, an SI.com channel in the Fan Nation network. He's in his fourth season as a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat writer, covering the team at practices, games, and all offseason long.  Will posts daily Vikings articles year-round. Not only is he on top of all the latest news, he provides the analysis and context to put the news into perspective. He knows the team inside and out, which allows him to bring depth and quality to his coverage. From free agency to the draft to training camp and the NFL season, Will covers every relevant story surrounding the Vikings. Prior to taking this role in 2019, Will attended Northwestern University and studied at the renowned Medill School of Journalism. As a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball, among other sports, for SB Nation's Inside NU. Will was a co-editor-in-chief of the site during his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned at Sports Illustrated's newsroom in New York City, writing articles primarily on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com. A native of Minneapolis who still resides in the city, Will grew up a diehard Minnesota sports fan. He played baseball at Southwest High School and wrote for the student newspaper.