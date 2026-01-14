Steelers Owner Had Blunt Message About Aaron Rodgers’s Future With Team

Mike Tomlin made his decision to step away from the Steelers after 19 seasons with the team on Tuesday, and now it’s time for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to decide about his future in Pittsburgh and in the league.

Rodgers only signed a one-year deal last offseason to come to Pittsburgh. He’s repeated that the main draw for him to come to the Steelers was to play for Tomlin. With Tomlin now gone, what does this mean for Rodgers?

Steelers owner Art Rooney II made his opinion on Rodgers’s future very clear on Wednesday when talking to reporters.

“Aaron came here to play for Mike,” Rooney said. "I think it will affect his decision."

Based on this response, it seems likely Rodgers is headed out of Pittsburgh next season—that is, if he even chooses to remain in the NFL. There’s a strong chance he’ll retire at age 42. Rodgers didn’t comment on his future following the Steelers’ rough 30–6 wild-card loss to the Texans on Monday night because he didn’t want to react on emotion. We’ll hear a decision from him in the coming months, surely.

The Steelers could be a completely new team in 2026—a new coach and possibly a new quarterback (for the fifth straight year).

More NFL on Sports Illustrated