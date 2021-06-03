Brandon Scherff is Washington O-Line Leader, But For How Long?

With new names on the offensive line, Brandon Scherff is a WFT centerpiece - for now.

Brandon Scherff is the top name to watch for on the Washington Football Team offensive line, but for years, he wasn't alone in that regard. A trio of talented blocker helped propel mediocre quarterback play as Scherff, Trent Williams and Morgan Moses stabilized the trenches from 2015-2018.

Williams is now with the San Francisco 49ers while the just-released Moses is looking to join a new club. As for Scherff, he enters his second season on the franchise tag. He also enters as the veteran.

Before the start of OTA's, Scherff couldn't help but taken aback when he saw rookie Sam Cosmi working out.

"I said, 'Holy sh--, where'd you come from,'" Scherff told reporters Wednesday, impressed by the kid from the University of Texas. "Excuse my French, but I said 'Geez Louise, where did you come from?'

"(Cosmi) started laughing, but ... he's strong. And today he showed off his speed, too."

Washington's offensive line has undergone changes in the past two offseasons since the 2020 Ron Rivera takeover. Scherff's future with the team is now up in the air. If the two parties cannot reach a deal by the July 15 deadline, he's with WFT in 2021, but they risk losing him to free agency after this year.

After earning $15.03 million on the tag last season and $18.04 this year, a third franchise tag is out of the question. The recent moves, though, it could be argued, might have lessened Scherff's chances on inking a deal before the start of training camp.

Most players are always itching to seal the deal on a mega-contract. Scherff seems to be taking the opposite approach as Week 2 of OTAs continues.

"Honestly, I haven't thought about it," Scherff said. "You got to be where your feet are. You can't worry about the future… Just got to worry about getting better each and every day. And just proving to yourself that you can be here and that you belong here."

Scherff's status with the team long-term might change. His status as the leader of the O-line has not. Not only will the four-time Pro Bowler be the veteran to show the ropes for the rookies, but he'll be an example to other veterans.

With Moses playing elsewhere, the attention turns to the tackle positions. Former Bears starter Charles Leno Jr. has seen most of the reps at left tackle. After starting 94 games on the blindside in the Windy City, he'll take over as the short-term replacement in Williams' old spot.

The real battle heads to the right side of the line for Moses' replacement. On Wednesday, Cornelius Lucas saw most reps at right tackle over Cosmi. In reality and ideally, Rivera didn't use a second-round pick to have a player sit on the sidelines.

"We do want (Cosmi) on the field, but we will put him on the field when we get him there when he earns that opportunity," Rivera said. "Lucas is a guy that we are taking a nice, hard look at. That's going to be a very competitive position going into training camp."

Rivera stated that none of the positions are "set in stone" on the offensive line. One would have to imagine Scherff, though, is safe at the right guard spot. The same should be said for Chase Roullier, who signed a four-year extension in January.

Leno's status and overall production will at least pencil him in for the starting role in Week 1.

Cosmi's upside and athleticism coming from Texas does seem to put Washington in a good place at right tackle. Lucas ideally is best used as a swing tackle, but his starting experience on the left side in 2020 should give him a chance to fight for the starting role.

Rivera also said second-year lineman Saahdiq Charles is having a strong OTA camp. Expect him to battle with Wes Schweitzer and Ereck Flowers for the starting job at left guard.

As for Scherff, it's a one-day-at-a-time approach from here on out. He'll leave the contract negotiations up to his agent, Neil Cornrich.

Focused and ready for another season, Scherff is eager to get back in action — hopefully not for the last time in D.C.

"I'm hoping we can work through something and get something done, but that's between my agent and the team," he said. "I'm not worried about that. I'm worried about getting better these next couple of weeks and getting ready for the season."

