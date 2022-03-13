In Wentz' eight career games against Dallas, he's got a 4-4 record (this is, after all, the NFC East) with 17 TDs to four interceptions.

The Washington Commanders' trade for QB Carson Wentz is a headline-grabber in many ways - so much so that not only have fans pitched in their opinions, but opposing players have done so as well.

One notable critic: Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, the NFL leader in interceptions in 2021, who seems sort of excited to have Wentz, the former Eagles QB, re-entering the NFC East.

We're not emoji experts, but it does seem at though the Pro Bowl corner Diggs is celebrating another couple of cracks at Wentz; and indeed, Throw Diggs intercepted Wentz twice in one game as a rookie back in 2020.

So he has a history that merits some celebration.

He has been quite sack-able; the Cowboys took him down 17 times in those eight games. But they really didn't victimize him, in terms of interceptions, as much as one might think.

But Diggs did. At least in one game.

The Cowboys going forward will work to continue to limit receiver Terry McLaurin and running back Antonio Gibson - Dallas did sweep Washington in 2021 - but the idea is that the presence of Wentz should close the gap a bit.



That can happen ... Unless Trevon Diggs keeps up his 2021 habit of closing the gap on receivers to record 11 picks, as he did in his All-Pro campaign.