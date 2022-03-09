Wentz to Washington: Why The Commanders Traded For Controversial QB

After an extensive search for a quarterback that featured everyone from Aaron Rodgers to Russell Wilson, the Washington Commanders have their quarterback. Drum roll please ...

Carson Wentz!

The move has its benefits and drawbacks, and will be scrutinized by Commanders fans. On the plus side, Wentz is an upgrade to Taylor Heinicke.

Wentz completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions in his only season with the Indianapolis Colts. He's a game manager that doesn't turn the ball over often. Wentz fits in with a team that has a strong defense.

Game managers can win in the NFL. Wentz has done so in the right situation. He was the starter for the NFC East rival Philadelphia when the Eagles won the Super Bowl, but tore his ACL late in the 2017 season.

There is also a reason why things didn't work out with Wentz in Indy. In the Colts' final game of the season, they needed a win over the league-worst Jacksonville Jaguars to clinch a playoff spot. Wentz threw for a meager 185 yards in a 26-11 loss that send the Colts into the offseason.

In five of the Colts' eight losses last season, the difference was a touchdown or less. Wentz was unable to shine when it mattered most.

However, probably the most important reason behind the trade is flexibility. While Wentz improves the quarterback position slightly, there is potential for him to flame out and be one-and-done for the second year in a row.

The Commanders took on his entire contract for three years, but there is zero dead money after 2022 if they choose to move on. This means the Commanders are taking this year-by-year and can pivot next year if Wentz fizzles.

The trade gives the Commanders a low-risk, high-reward option that vaults them into playoff positioning if everything clicks. But that's one big if.