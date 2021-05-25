Young, Sweat Miss Washington OTA Day; Coach Rivera Discusses

“Guys are entitled to do the things they feel they need to do right now,” Rivera said of Young and Sweat

When attendance is high at an NFL voluntary workout, a team is quick to boast about its “all-in” mindset.

When a few guys miss, as was the case for the Washington Football Team’s OTAs session?

A team stresses the word “voluntary.”

“The thing that we stress is that it is voluntary,” said coach Ron Rivera of the Tuesday absences of standout defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat. “You’d love to have everybody here, but I get it. Guys are entitled to do the things they feel they need to do right.”

READ MORE: OTA Battles To Watch - Offense

Newly signed left tackle Charles Leno was also absent, as was receiver Steven Sims.

Rivera chose to emphasize the 86 players who are at team HQ rather than the four who were not. But he didn’t deny the newsworthiness of any action (or inaction) regarding two foundational stars of a defense the WFT hopes can lead the team to a second straight NFC East title.

READ MORE: Battles To Watch - Defense

“Guys are entitled to do the things they feel they need to do right now,” Rivera said of Young and Sweat, adding, “They’re both good, young, solid football players and the thing is, they’ll be here when they’re here.”

READ MORE: A New Analytics Expert In the Fold