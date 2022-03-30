Skip to main content

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Addresses Washington Owner Daniel Snyder 'Day-to-Day' Status

Goodell: Daniel Snyder ‘has not been involved in day-to-day operations’ of the Commanders.

PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Washington Commanders and owner Daniel Snyder continue to deal with the troubling investigation into the organization's front-office behavior, with Snyder at the center of allegations - and having already being fined $10 million in July for workplace violations, with continued claims of sexual harassment issues gathering negative attention.

And so what is Snyder's status from an NFL perspective?

Dan-Snyder-Roger-Goodell
Roger Goodell
Dan Tanya Snyder © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking here at the NFL’s annual owners meeting on Tuesday, league commissioner Roger Goodell spoke on Snyder and the Commanders situation, saying that Snyder "has not been involved in day-to-day operations'' of the Commanders.

And, the commissioner added, “that (status) will continue for at least the foreseeable future.”

Snyder, it is worth noting, has suggested that he was not technically suspended by the league, and that his pulling back from the day-to-day operations of his team (with his wife Tanya now supposedly in charge) was more of a voluntary decision.

That does not seem to be how commissioner Goodell - clearly displeased with the Commanders mess - is choosing to explain the setup.

Snyder has denied all allegations of any impropriety, including accusations most recently made involving a former Commanders cheerleader and employee who in February told her story before Congress.

There are those who have pushed for a true ownership change from the 57-year-old Snyder. There is also the thought that the Washington Commanders' (and the NFL's push) for a new stadium for the team is hindered by Snyder's continued presence - suspended or not.

