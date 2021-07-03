Washington Vs. Cowboys: Which Roster Does PFF Think Is Better?

One of the reasons to rank Washington behind the Cowboys is the return of the Dallas quarterback, Dak Prescott.

It's the most prolific time of the year for rankings and lists. As we look for talking points before NFL training camps kick off we need search no farther than our friends at PFF to continue to fuel the rivalry that is the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Washington Football Team.

Pro Football Focus’ Ben Linsey ranked the rosters of each NFL squad. Linsey has WFT coach Ron Rivera's squad ranked 12th, one year after winning the NFC East. But that NFC East title and their elite defense did not place them above some non-playoff teams, including the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, who show at No. 8.

It's no secret that WFT's strength is their defense, led by Chase Young and Montez Sweat.

READ MORE: Washington Trade For QBs Aaron Rodgers Or Deshaun Watson? Joe Theismann's Take

The weaknesses are a little broader. Linsey thinks the decision to release Morgan Moses at tackle creates a hole on the offensive line and says Cornelius Lucas and second-round rookie Samuel Cosmi are the top candidates to replace Moses - which is true - and seems unimpressed.

Lindsey also references the quarterback position as the biggest question mark for Washington, as journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick takes over under center and has a chance to improve the downfield element of the team's offense.

One stand-out reason for ranking the Cowboys ahead of Washington and 24 other teams is the Dallas return of quarterback, Dak Prescott. Dallas believes Prescott will continue where he left off before the 2020 injury and improve on the Cowboys passing game. Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup look to take advantage of Prescott's return as they'll lead what's expected to be one of the NFL's most dangerous passing attacks.

And regarding Dallas' weaknesses? Per Linsey, the Cowboys' secondary could remain an issue as they are depending on young players fresh from the draft to make a difference. When it comes to the defense, Linsey says Randy Gregory can build off his 2020 season as an anchor on Dallas' defensive line.

READ MORE: Dan Snyder Temporary Departure: A Positive For Washington Future?

Who has the top three rosters in the NFL according to Linsey? Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay is at No. 1, the Kansas City Chiefs are at No. 2, and the Cleveland Browns are at No. 3. The Baltimore Ravens show at No. 5 just behind the Buffalo Bills at No. 4.

As for the other two NFC East teams, the Giants were ranked 19th and the Eagles 29th.

CONTINUE READING: The Five: The Best Moves Washington Made In 2021 NFL Offseason