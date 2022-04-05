Daniel Snyder's Washington Commanders Issue Denial Regarding Ticket-Revenue Scandal

According to NFL rules, teams must share 40 percent of the net home ticket sales with its NFL partner teams.

The Washington Commanders have released an official statement in response to the report that alleges Congress is investigating an accusation that the franchise withheld ticket revenue that was meant to be shared with other NFL teams.

“There has been absolutely no withholding of ticket revenue at any time by the Commanders,” a team spokesperson said. “Those revenues are subject to independent audits by multiple parties. Anyone who offered testimony suggesting a withholding of revenue has committed perjury, plain and simple.”

The NFL, meanwhile, officially offered a “no comment” on the report from Front Office Sports, which claimed that the House Oversight Committee had been tipped off about owner Daniel Snyder's Washington football team and its alleged improprieties.

According to NFL rules, teams must share 40 percent of the net home ticket sales with its NFL partner teams. Washington is accused of pocketing some of the money that should have been surrendered to the rest of the league - and of "cooking the books'' to hide the financial scam.

“At least one person gave information in recent weeks to Congressional investigators that alleges the Commanders didn’t pass along the full 40 percent, two sources with knowledge of the investigation told FOS,” the site claimed.

If the allegations turn out to be true, there is understandable speculation that it could mean the end of the reign of Washington owner Snyder, who has been involved in an assortment of scandals and issues during his 23-year run at the top of the organization, which is presently supposed to be overseen by his wife, Tanya, as Snyder is serving an indefinite suspension of a sort for a recent sexual harassment scandal.