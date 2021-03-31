NewsPodcastsSI.com
Darrisaw Dream: Premier O-Lineman Would Love To Be 'Home' In Washington - NFL Draft

It is a common, easy and sensible NFL Draft mock connection, the Washington Football Team using the No. 19 pick on Virginia Tech left tackle Christian Darrisaw.

It's also a common, easy and sensible connection in the mind of Darrisaw himself. In fact, it's more than that: It's a dream.

"Oh, it would definitely mean a lot, being back home and being able to put on that burgundy and gold,'' Darrisaw told NFL Network. "It'd be a dream come true.''

Darrisaw might be rated as high as the third best offensive lineman in this draft. The WFT has a need at the left tackle position on offense.

So again, sensible, Washington is surely considering him with their top pick.

READ MORE: Washington Football Team Loves Ryan Fitzpatrick - But Could Also Draft A QB?

And there is that other angle. No, a pro football team should not draft a guy just because he's a local kid made good, but ...

Darrisaw grew up in the DMV area, literally about 10 minutes away from FedEx Field. Oddly, now 6-5 and 314 pounds, despite having played in the Maryland All-Star game, the Riverdale Baptist High product was not heavily recruited.

That's about to change, and ... Maybe, if it's a tag-touching situation - if Darrisaw is rated on the WFT board in a very similar way to another prospect or two - his passion to be here is worthy of at least a passing consideration.

The WFT has done a lot of things right in talent acquisition so far this offseason, matching need with talent. Darrisaw would in theory be a continuation of that ... with a bonus.

"Just being a fan when I was a little kid,'' Darrisaw said of the idea of playing in the NFL at home, "that'd be a dream come true.''

READ MORE: NFL Draft Tracker: Does Fast-Rising LB From Kentucky Fit?

