Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard's Son Hired As Washington Scout

More Carolina blood is being pumped into the WFT organization but it's not only that - it's family and Washington history.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team never stops trying to make positive additions and changes to their organization.

It’s happened again.

The Beathard name might ring a bell. It should. The son of Fall-of-Famer Bobby, Jeff is not only family for the Washington Football Team history but also to you guessed it, “family” of a sort with WFT bosses Ron Rivera and Marty Hurney.

Jeff Beathard has been with the Panthers for 13 years as an area scout and is 'well-respected in the building,” as noted by Joe Person of The Athletic in Charlotte.

Jeff is entering his 25th season overall in the NFL and has worked the Southeast region for much of his career, which is generally considered to the best most important region of the scouting map.

Washington reportedly lost Matt Evans earlier this week; he was leading the Southeast region for the WFT most recently.

Beathard also has CFL experience and worked with the then San Diego Chargers scouting department from 1994-2002, along with the Rams before that.

Beathard also has worked with several World League of American Football teams as a position coach and player personnel director.

Clearly, he brings a wealth of experience, family history and another Carolina connection to Washington.

In addition to Hurney, Eric Stokes, the senior director of player personnel came here from Charlotte last summer, along with Donnie Warren, who is a senior pro scout with the WFT and of course played for the organization.

The elder Beathard is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and is a Washington Ring of Fame member, serving as general manager here from 1978-88.

In addition, Sheldon White was also added to the scouting staff. White enters his 20th NFL season and was most recently the executive director of player personnel and recruiting at Michigan State.

He also worked for the Detroit Lions, where he was the VP of player personnel and then interim general manager, replacing Martin Mayhew when he was let go.

Mayhew of course is the GM of the Washington Football Team now.