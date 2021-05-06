Washington Football Team Announces Full Capacity Plan For 2021 NFL Season

The Washington Football Team is officially welcoming back their fans at full capacity this fall

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team has announced, in conjunction with the NFL's schedule release next week (May 12), their intentions to welcome back fans to FedExField at full capacity for the 2021 season.

So how will Washington manage to ensure the safety of its patrons?

Those plans are still a work in progress, and much like the 2020 season, the situation can change for the better or for the worse at any given moment.

Last season, the Football team allowed a small gathering of friends and family before the team's week nine matchup against the New York Giants, in which a capacity of around three thousand fans was welcomed back to FedEx Field.

Shortly after that, the franchise closed its doors to the public for the remainder of the season.

READ MORE: Sherman on Rodgers to WFT: A Cool Opportunity

"As we've always said, the safety of our fans, employees, coaching staff, and players is our top priority," President Jason Wright said via a release.

The NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell had previously announced that the intention of the NFL was to allow full capacity, but as has been previously demonstrated across professional and collegiate sports, every municipality is different.

READ MORE: Aaron Rodgers Trade To Washington? 'A Cool Opportunity,' Says Richard Sherman

"I am hopeful that we can all come back to FedExField in the fall and watch our defending NFC East Champions make another playoff run," said Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, while reminding everyone to get vaccinated.

FedExField has a capacity of around 75,000 fans, with the hopes that every seat will be filled on opening day of 2021