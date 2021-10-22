    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How To Watch Washington vs. Green Bay: Offense Must Avoid Turnovers

    If Washington wants to stay in the game with the Packers, the offense needs to play cleaner football
    Author:

    Going into a Week 7  matchup against Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Aaron Jones might seem daunting to a 2-4 Washington Football Team. Though only one-third through the season, it's obvious that if Washington's offense can play clean football this team - despite its struggling defense - can keep itself in games and even win. 

    Though, the offense has struggled the last two weeks. It only scored 15 points against the Kansas City Chiefs, a team with one the worst-ranked defensive units in the NFL. The offense also had the opportunity to convert on 16 third downs against the New Orleans Saints and only converted five.

    "It's a new week. You can't change what's happened the last two weeks," quarterback Taylor Heinicke said. "Let's start with a clean slate this week and work to get better."

    While Washington's defense did give up 499 yards of offense to Kansas City, it did show signs of life forcing three turnovers. Though, admittedly, two of the takeaways were careless giveaways by the Chiefs. The defensive line has especially stepped up these past two weeks. Though the defense still has proven it can't carry this team to victory. The offense either needs to always play on point or more losses are to come. 

    When: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 1:00 p.m.

    Recommended Articles

    Taylor Heinicke
    Play

    How To Watch Washington vs. Green Bay: Offense Must Avoid Turnovers

    If Washington wants to stay in the game with the Packers, the offense needs to play cleaner football and score more points.

    2 minutes ago
    aaron gib
    Play

    Washington LISTEN Injury Update: Will Gibson Play at Packers?

    Locked On Washington: Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers Crossover Preview

    26 minutes ago
    Taylor Heinicke
    Play

    Does WFT QB Taylor Heinicke Have Green Light to Run?

    It's one thing to allow an athletic quarterback to move around, and another to game plan for it

    35 minutes ago

    Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

    Television: FOX

    Radio: The Team 980/WMAL 105.9

    Stream: Fubo TV 

    Name To Watch - Chase Young Coming into the season, NFL experts thought the reigning Rookie Defensive Player of the Year would be on a tear. As of now, he's far from it, only having 1.5 sacks on the season. If Young has a breakout performance against Rodgers and his offensive line, the noise of his doubters may get quieter.

    "Got to look in the mirror," Young said. "Gut check time."

    Taylor Heinicke
    News

    How To Watch Washington vs. Green Bay: Offense Must Avoid Turnovers

    2 minutes ago
    aaron gib
    News

    Washington LISTEN Injury Update: Will Gibson Play at Packers?

    26 minutes ago
    Taylor Heinicke
    News

    Does WFT QB Taylor Heinicke Have Green Light to Run?

    35 minutes ago
    Landon Collins
    News

    Washington Moving Landon Collins (Like It Or Not)

    2 hours ago
    jon-gruden-wft-investigation
    News

    Washington & Jon Gruden Email Scandal: U.S. House of Representatives to Investigate

    17 hours ago
    EBF96995-B572-4B24-9E05-0A27E46500DF
    News

    Washington's Snyder Denies Leaking Gruden Emails

    Oct 21, 2021
    Taylor Heinicke
    News

    WFT QB Taylor Heinicke: Mental Adjustment for Packers

    Oct 21, 2021
    tua miami
    News

    Tua Trade from Dolphins to Washington Discussed - Sources

    Oct 20, 2021