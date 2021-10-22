How To Watch Washington vs. Green Bay: Offense Must Avoid Turnovers

Going into a Week 7 matchup against Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Aaron Jones might seem daunting to a 2-4 Washington Football Team . Though only one-third through the season, it's obvious that if Washington's offense can play clean football this team - despite its struggling defense - can keep itself in games and even win.

Though, the offense has struggled the last two weeks. It only scored 15 points against the Kansas City Chiefs, a team with one the worst-ranked defensive units in the NFL. The offense also had the opportunity to convert on 16 third downs against the New Orleans Saints and only converted five.

"It's a new week. You can't change what's happened the last two weeks," quarterback Taylor Heinicke said. "Let's start with a clean slate this week and work to get better."

While Washington's defense did give up 499 yards of offense to Kansas City, it did show signs of life forcing three turnovers. Though, admittedly, two of the takeaways were careless giveaways by the Chiefs. The defensive line has especially stepped up these past two weeks. Though the defense still has proven it can't carry this team to victory. The offense either needs to always play on point or more losses are to come.

When: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 1:00 p.m.

Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

Television: FOX

Radio: The Team 980/WMAL 105.9

Stream: Fubo TV

Name To Watch - Chase Young Coming into the season, NFL experts thought the reigning Rookie Defensive Player of the Year would be on a tear. As of now, he's far from it, only having 1.5 sacks on the season. If Young has a breakout performance against Rodgers and his offensive line, the noise of his doubters may get quieter.