    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Washington Football Team & Jon Gruden Email Scandal: U.S. House of Representatives to Investigate

    Daniel Snyder, the Washington Football Team owner's lawyers say, has nothing to do with the email scandal. But the government is now ready to get involved.
    Author:

    The leaks of emails that led to the fall from grace of Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden are not the result of any action on the part of Daniel Snyder, the Washington Football Team owner's lawyers say.

    But the government is now ready to get involved.

    The U.S. House of Representative's Oversight Committee is now looking into the NFL scandal, according to CBS Sports, which reports that "The Committee issued a letter to Roger Goodell on Thursday requesting info on the Washington Football Team investigation.''

    Meanwhile, former Washington cheerleader and cheerleading marketing director Melanie Coburn is expressing a belief that Snyder leaked the emails, which involve hateful messages, all part of correspondence between Gruden and former WFT president Bruce Allen.

    “Any suggestion by Ms. Coburn that anyone associated with the Washington Football Team was behind any leaks concerning Jon Gruden is categorically false and part of a pattern of misinformation being spread by Ms. Coburn,” Jordan Siev said in a statement.

    Recommended Articles

    jon-gruden-wft-investigation
    Play

    Washington & Jon Gruden Email Scandal: U.S. House of Representatives to Investigate

    Daniel Snyder, the Washington Football Team owner's lawyers say, has nothing to do with the email scandal. But the government is now ready to get involved.

    3 minutes ago
    Aaron Rodgers handoff © Mike De Sisti The 2021 Jan 24
    Play

    LISTEN: Can Washington Get First Win at Packers Since 1988?

    Locked On Washington: Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers Crossover Preview

    1 hour ago
    EBF96995-B572-4B24-9E05-0A27E46500DF
    Play

    Washington's Snyder Denies Leaking Gruden Emails

    Former Washington cheerleader and cheerleading marketing director Melanie Coburn is expressing a belief that Snyder leaked the emails,

    8 hours ago

    The initial investigation of what turned out to be 650,000 emails was the allegation that the Washington Football Team under Snyder - overseer of a football program again struggling to get things right - harbored a workplace that features sexual harassment. The NFL's findings there resulted in Snyder being fined $10 million and removed from the day-to-day operations of the franchise.

    Coburn believes the emails, sent to and from Allen over a 10-year period, were leaked by Snyder in order to place all blame for the workplace dysfunction on Allen. The result - no matter who leaked what - has created major fallout for the Raiders, and major issues for the WFT, where there continue to be calls for complete transparency in the investigation ... which up until the Gruden leaks, did not include public knowledge of the content of the correspondence.

    It can easily be argued that the NFL will not offer that transparency because of the league-wide can of worms such a decision might open. Is Gruden the only NFL higher-up who writes (talks, thinks) this way?

    But until and unless there are more revelations? The audience is left to guess ... and Washington executives will continue to be scrutinized. And now? The U.S. House of Representative's Oversight Committee is ready to engage in that scrutinization.

    jon-gruden-wft-investigation
    News

    Washington & Jon Gruden Email Scandal: U.S. House of Representatives to Investigate

    3 minutes ago
    Aaron Rodgers handoff © Mike De Sisti The 2021 Jan 24
    News

    LISTEN: Can Washington Get First Win at Packers Since 1988?

    1 hour ago
    EBF96995-B572-4B24-9E05-0A27E46500DF
    News

    Washington's Snyder Denies Leaking Gruden Emails

    8 hours ago
    Taylor Heinicke
    News

    WFT QB Taylor Heinicke: Mental Adjustment for Packers

    10 hours ago
    tua miami
    News

    Tua Trade from Dolphins to Washington Discussed - Sources

    Oct 20, 2021
    Ryan-Fitzpatrick-reiterates-vow-to-help-Tua-Tagovailoa
    News

    Tua Trade to Washington as Part of Deshaun Move?

    Oct 20, 2021
    Chase Young
    News

    LISTEN: Who's to Blame for Washington's Slow Start?

    Oct 20, 2021
    WFT - Hopkins NYG
    News

    Dustin Hopkins 'Kicked Off' WFT, New Kicker Signed

    Oct 20, 2021