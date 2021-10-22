Washington & Jon Gruden Email Scandal: U.S. House of Representatives to Investigate

The leaks of emails that led to the fall from grace of Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden are not the result of any action on the part of Daniel Snyder, the Washington Football Team owner's lawyers say.

But the government is now ready to get involved.

The U.S. House of Representative's Oversight Committee is now looking into the NFL scandal, according to CBS Sports, which reports that "The Committee issued a letter to Roger Goodell on Thursday requesting info on the Washington Football Team investigation.''

Meanwhile, former Washington cheerleader and cheerleading marketing director Melanie Coburn is expressing a belief that Snyder leaked the emails, which involve hateful messages, all part of correspondence between Gruden and former WFT president Bruce Allen.

“Any suggestion by Ms. Coburn that anyone associated with the Washington Football Team was behind any leaks concerning Jon Gruden is categorically false and part of a pattern of misinformation being spread by Ms. Coburn,” Jordan Siev said in a statement.

The initial investigation of what turned out to be 650,000 emails was the allegation that the Washington Football Team under Snyder - overseer of a football program again struggling to get things right - harbored a workplace that features sexual harassment. The NFL's findings there resulted in Snyder being fined $10 million and removed from the day-to-day operations of the franchise.

Coburn believes the emails, sent to and from Allen over a 10-year period, were leaked by Snyder in order to place all blame for the workplace dysfunction on Allen. The result - no matter who leaked what - has created major fallout for the Raiders, and major issues for the WFT, where there continue to be calls for complete transparency in the investigation ... which up until the Gruden leaks, did not include public knowledge of the content of the correspondence.

It can easily be argued that the NFL will not offer that transparency because of the league-wide can of worms such a decision might open. Is Gruden the only NFL higher-up who writes (talks, thinks) this way?

But until and unless there are more revelations? The audience is left to guess ... and Washington executives will continue to be scrutinized. And now? The U.S. House of Representative's Oversight Committee is ready to engage in that scrutinization.