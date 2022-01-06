Don't Jack With Del Rio: Coach Makes Bold Statement On Washington Future

Jack Del Rio on Thursday was asked if he's "hopeful" to return to Washington as the defensive coordinator. He offered a firm answer.

"I'm not hopeful,'' he laughed. "I don't even know what you're talking about. I will be (back).''

The Washington Football Team has endured two losing seasons, uncertainty at the quarterback position, and a mess of on- and off-field issues since coach Ron Rivera arrived.

Does one very brief playoff appearance make Rivera's time in Washington - assisted, of course, by Del Rio - so far a success? Let's call it a "relative success'' while also understanding that Rivera and his staff represent the potential solutions to the problems caused by their boss, and not the other way around.

The "relative success'' is about the NFC East title and playoff appearance a year ago, and it's about the alteration in culture in Washington - both of which were greatly impacted by the leadership of Rivera, and of Del Rio and others as well.

“Honestly, it just hasn’t been what’s been on the field but what's has been off the field,'' Rivera said this week when asked about the WFT's biggest 2021 challenges, "and that’s tough sometimes, too.”

Despite two losing seasons and higher expectations, Rivera says his plan for year three hasn't changed, and his optimism comes from his time as the coach of the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina went 6-10 and 7-9 in Rivera's first two seasons before making the jump to 12-4 in his third. He has gone 7-9 and 6-10 in Washington.

Washington still has one game remaining this season, against the New York Giants at MetLife Stasium on Sunday, and Rivera says the goal is to win the game and to further evaluate players.

Next season is Rivera’s third with the team. Maybe that will mark a breaking point for the success or failure of Rivera, Del Rio and the rest. But there isn't "hope'' about a return; there is "hope'' about fixing this thing.