Rivera Reveal: How Will Washington Approach Final Game?

One and done.

That's what is facing the Washington Football Team as it enters the final game of the season.

There are no combinations of amazing finishes that could get the WFT into the postseason. It's all over after this, but only for the 2021 season.

How the team approaches this next game will be important as the coaches and front office personnel examines how to move forward into 2022.

After his Monday press conference, we have a little more clarity to the approach from head coach Ron Rivera.

"We're going to play to win," Rivera said.

Tanking is a common theme in conversations during this time of year for teams out of the playoff race.

Currently, the Washington Football Team holds the ninth pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, a prime position to take key prospects like offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa), wide receiver Garrett Wilson (Ohio State), or perhaps quarterback Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh).

Whichever players step on the field for the WFT on Sunday against the Giants, they won't be looking to improve the team's draft position, that's for sure.

Leading them out? Quarterback, Taylor Heinicke. As confirmed by Rivera himself.

"We'll start off with Taylor, and then we'll go from there," Rivera told media about the quarterback situation heading into Week 18.

Rivera had previously stated backup quarterback Kyle Allen would get some action these last two weeks of the year, so we'll have to wait and see if that time comes in the final act.

As much as the team wants to win, and the players on the field will certainly fight to do so, it isn't because the future isn't on the minds of those running the organization.

"This offseason is going to be very important, very vital to what I see is the plan," Rivera said. "It's time we see this team take that big step forward."

Forward is where this team is going, like it or not. On to the 2022 NFL season, after one last chance for players to prove they deserve a spot in what lies ahead for the Washington Football Team.