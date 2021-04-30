Jamin Davis' Motivational Slogan - And How It Fits Washington Football Team

"You can’t have a million-dollar dream with a minimum-wage work ethic.''

That is the mantra of the newest member of the Washington Football Team, linebacker Jamin Davis, and it's a golden (and burgundy) way for the Kentucky product to approach his new job playing behind a D-line that seems to approach its job the same way.

"It means the world to me," Davis said of associating with the WFT's high-profile D-line. "That was always something I always looked forward to, just playing behind great guys and making sure I'm having guys in practice taking everything full head of steam, making sure I'm all over the place and (making) plays with them."

Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Montez Sweat and Chase Young might just be the best defensive line in the NFL. And now it is fortified by a kid in Davis, selected No. 19 overall in Thursday's Round 1 of the NFL Draft, who has quickly burst onto the scene ...

And wants to burst some more.

“It was actually one of my rec-league coaches way back in the day when I first started playing ball'' who used the "million-dollar work ethic'' phrase. "It was something that just stuck with me because I was always an under-the-radar guy that never really got enough recognition or anything like that.

"At the same time, my mindset was that I did not need any pats on the back or anything like that. I just always kept that in the back of my mind that I was going to put in the work regardless of what was going on around me. I’m just going to keep letting the results speak for themselves.''

Playing behind this D-line? The WFT expects the results to speak loudly as Davis learns under head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, both of whom were once NFL linebackers themselves.''

Everybody in the NFL has talent. Where is the separation? It's often in the player making a personal commitment to greatness.

"It's a surreal feeling, but it's not weird to me at all," Davis said of being a top pick. "My entire time, I played with a chip on my shoulder ... always trusting the process. Now that everything has happened the way it has, I'm just ready to show the world who I am."

The "million-dollar dream'' is about to be realized.

