Commanders Make NFL History with Social Media 'Correspondent'
The Washington Commanders made history Wednesday, naming social media star Katie Feeney its first-ever social media correspondent.
According to ESPN, this role is believed to be the first of its kind in the NFL. And Feeney has quite the resumé for the position.
Just 19, Feeney is a college student at Penn State University but has racked up over 6.8 million followers on TikTok, while boasting 2.2 million subscribers on YouTube and 870,000 Instagram followers.
Feeney has worked with a number of brands on her social media platform, and in a 2021 interview with Bloomberg, she revealed that she had made over $1 million in six weeks with Snapchat brand deals.
Feeney also isn't a novice when it comes to the NFL. Last season, the Commanders invited her onto the field before the team's Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. And, she was also a correspondent for this year's Super Bowl in Los Angeles with YouTube.
It's unclear exactly how in-depth Feeney's role will be with the team, but her presence and attachment to the brand connects her with women, Gen Z, and local fans in the DMV that may be skeptical about the team's new changes.
As a Maryland native, the match between Feeney and the Commanders feels natural. She'll have the opportunity to connect with different fanbases that Washington had not been best connected with before. As the team launches its new era and evolves into its new identity as the Commanders, it appears the social media strategy evolves with it.