From Netflix to The NFL: Could 'Last Chance U' Star Join Commanders?

Former Last Chance U star Jermaine Johnson could be on the Commanders' radar.

There are a number of different directions the Washington Commanders can go in with the 11th overall pick in April's NFL Draft.

While quarterback is a popular choice and the team has a bunch of needs on the offensive side of the ball, perhaps choosing a defensive player could be the chosen route.

Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun Jim Dedmon/USA Today Sports

The Commanders have chosen a front-seven player in the first round in each of the past five drafts, but with Daron Payne set to enter free agency following the 2022 season, drafting his replacement with a high pick could make sense.

Florida State's Jermaine Johnson could be a perfect fit for the Commanders as they’ll look to add a natural pass rusher for the future.

The "Last Chance U" star-turned-Seminole may have had the best Senior Bowl week of all the participants on the defensive side of the ball. Before transferring to Florida State, Johnson played for the Georgia Bulldogs after leaving Independence Community College in Kansas, where he registered 58 tackles and eight sacks.

During his playing days in the SEC, he flashed as a rotational player for the talented Bulldog defensive front and registered 7.5 sacks in two seasons. His final collegiate year is where he pops off the screen. In 2021, the ACC Defensive Player of the Year Johnson accounted for 12 sacks, 70 total tackles, and two forced fumbles.

Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio could use the high motor, savvy pass rusher on his front four. Johnson is immensely good with his hands, and already has an arsenal of moves that helps him get to the quarterback, while still being a part of stopping the run.