Morgan State Coach Omarr Smith Gets Opportunity With WFT

Opportunity has opened for Omarr Smith, a long time Arena Football League coach and current Morgan State defensive backs coach with the WFT

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team under Ron Rivera and Jason Wright seems like the land of opportunity. No longer is the organization run by someone who thinks they have all the answers when in reality, he had almost none.

When hiring progressive people to be in charge, that will to lead to opportunities for others that might not receive a chance in the past under other circumstances.

For Omarr Smith, a Morgan State University defensive backs coach, who was once the head coach of the Arena Football League's Baltimore Brigade, this becomes his shot.

Smith was named to the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship position with the Washington Football Team.

Smith tweeted that he is 'grateful and appreciative for the opportunity to learn and grow as a coach!' with the hashtag #dreamchaser.

Smith seemed like his arrow was very much on the rise during his time with the Brigade in the AFL. Obviously, the league was doomed to fail, no matter how good Smith was at his role on staff.

Smith, a seven-time Arena Bowl Champion and AFL Coach of the Year in 2018, turned 44 earlier this year. He's coached largely in the AFL until his opportunity at Morgan State into fruition back in 2020.

The league is now defunct but that doesn't mean those that were involved weren't passionate and hungry about football.

Jeffrey Bowler, the former VP of Business Operations for the AFL's Brigade, said of Smith 'one of the most talented, passionate and hard working coaches I have ever been around. They are lucky to have you Coach O."

WFT has not officially announced the move but Smith is expected to be with the organization in training camp.

