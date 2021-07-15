BREAKING: Richard Sherman Was Intoxicated, Threatening Suicide in 911 Call

The perennial Pro Bowl cornerback that recently suggested disgruntled Green Bay Packers' star Aaron Rodgers play for the Washington Football Team is suddenly dealing with his own, more serious troubles. According to audio of a 911 call obtained by ABC News and ESPN Thursday, Richard Sherman was intoxicated and threatened to kill himself during a confrontation with family members.

Sherman was arrested Wednesday in a Seattle suburb.

An elite cover corner during his 10-year career, Sherman is a free agent reportedly mulling a new team or possibly retirement. Always outspoken on and off the field, Sherman this offseason publicly gave advice in January to Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Texans and two months ago to Rodgers.

"I think Washington would be a cool opportunity for him," Sherman said on ESPN's First Take. "They have a D-Line, a defense in place and some playmakers on the outside that he could do something with."

While head coach Ron Rivera is - with Rodgers in D.C. only fantasy football - set with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback, Sherman is dealing with much more serious real-world issues.

The 911 caller - Sherman's wife, Ashley Moss - described Sherman as being "drunk and belligerent" and said he was "threatening to kill himself." She also reported that Sherman was "being aggressive," wrestled with her uncle and "sent text messages to people saying he's going to hang himself."

The caller can be heard attempting to prevent Sherman from leaving the residence, saying, "Richard, please stop." She also told the 911 dispatcher that Sherman drank two bottles of hard alcohol.

At one point during the call, the caller asked the dispatcher to tell police, "please don't shoot," and said Sherman told her he would fight police if they arrived.

In a subsequent 911 call, the caller said she thought Sherman was driving to her parents' home in Redmond, Washington, which is just under 30 miles away from the couple's home in Maple Valley.

Sherman is facing several charges after authorities said he crashed his SUV in a construction zone, tried to break in to his in-laws' home and then fought with officers, who used a police dog to apprehend him. He was booked early Wednesday at the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle. Records state he was denied bail, but a spokesman for the Redmond Police Department told ESPN that is standard procedure for suspects of domestic violence until they can appear before a judge.

Sherman's hearing before the judge will not take place until Thursday afternoon. The judge will determine whether there was probable cause for an arrest and also set bail.