NFL Trade Deadline Passes & Washington Does Nothing

ASHBURN, Va. - The NFL trade deadline came and went on Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. and the Washington Football Team did nothing. They did not trade Ryan Kerrigan. Nor did they deal Dwayne Haskins or Ryan Anderson.

And if you're competing for a division title - and that is WFT's view - it is the correct decision to hold firm.

Washington is one win behind Philadelphia who also has a tie in the bank, but coach Ron Rivera's guys have a win head-to-head over the Eagles in Week 1 and a potential showdown for perhaps all the marbles on January 3 in Philly - Week 17 of the regular season.

There is no reason to trade depth or valuable pieces if you are truly competing for the division, which Rivera said repeatedly is the goal.

Some have complained about mixed messages all year long from the Washington Football boss. ... but how confusing would it be if inside the building if it was preached for the last five weeks that the WFT is all about learning how to win and competing for a division title ... and then they turn around and trade one of the leaders in Kerrigan?

It's never made much sense.

Anderson was certainly more disposable than Kerrigan, for various reasons. But if something happens short- or long-term to Chase Young or Montez Sweat, the rotation at defensive end would really be short-changed.

And finally, QB Dwayne Haskins is a non-factor on the roster ... and was a non-factor in serious talks. No team was going to give Washington anything of any value right now. ... but it's worth a try again next spring.