    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    LISTEN: How Can Washington Stop Saints' Alvin Kamara?

    Locked On Washington: WFT-Saints Picks/Players to watch/prop-bets/injuries & more 'RV' drama
    Author:

    Running back Alvin Kamara has been an absolute workhorse for the New Orleans Saints this season.

    He ranks third in carries behind Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon and is, without a doubt, the focal point of the Saints' offense. Last week against the New York Giants, Kamara ran the ball 26 times for 120 yards, both season-highs.

    If the Washington Football Team wants to win Sunday, limiting Kamara is a must.

    The Saints' offense is still trying to find its identity, swapping out Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill at quarterback and figuring out which receivers can remain consistent with Michael Thomas and Tre'Quan Smith still on the sidelines.

    However, the one constant in New Orleans is that Kamara is running the football into the ground. It's the most effective part of the offense, and if Washington can make it a mission to slow him down, it should lead to a victory Sunday.

    Recommended Articles

    usa_today_15418155
    Play

    LISTEN: How Can Washington Stop Saints' Alvin Kamara?

    Locked On Washington: WFT-Saints Picks/Players to watch/prop-bets/injuries & more 'RV' drama

    2 minutes ago
    Ron Rivera
    Play

    LISTEN: Most Intriguing Storyline for Washington vs. Saints?

    Locked On Washington: Washington Football Team vs New Orleans Saints, 2021 NFL Week 5 Preview, Storylines, Key Matchups, and Predictions

    3 hours ago
    Terry McLaurin
    Play

    Is Terry McLaurin WFT's Top Threat?

    Terry McLaurin's streak of not dropping a pass in the last 190 targets leads NFL

    4 hours ago

    READ MORE: Washington Football Team Injury Report: Antonio Gibson Ready vs. Saints?

    On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison wrap the week up with lots of injury information for both the Saints and WFT.

    The pair also discuss their game picks, keys to the game and various prop bets.

    Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

    CONTINUE READING: Despite Struggles, Saints Not Sleeping on WFT Defense

    usa_today_15418155
    News

    LISTEN: How Can Washington Stop Saints' Alvin Kamara?

    2 minutes ago
    Ron Rivera
    News

    LISTEN: Most Intriguing Storyline for Washington vs. Saints?

    3 hours ago
    Terry McLaurin
    News

    Is Terry McLaurin WFT's Top Threat?

    4 hours ago
    gibson 24
    News

    Washington's Antonio Gibson Ready vs. Saints?

    22 hours ago
    Montez Sweat
    News

    Despite Surprising Struggles, Saints Not Sleeping on WFT Defense

    Oct 7, 2021
    Ron Rivera
    News

    Key WFT-Saints Matchup: Offensive, Defensive Masterminds

    Oct 7, 2021
    Dustin Hopkins
    News

    LISTEN: Should Washington Keep Kicker Dustin Hopkins?

    Oct 7, 2021
    6C057A52-8812-4C34-91E4-277A2C747835
    News

    Ex Packers TE in for WFT Logan Thomas

    Oct 6, 2021