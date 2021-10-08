LISTEN: How Can Washington Stop Saints' Alvin Kamara?

Running back Alvin Kamara has been an absolute workhorse for the New Orleans Saints this season.

He ranks third in carries behind Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon and is, without a doubt, the focal point of the Saints' offense. Last week against the New York Giants, Kamara ran the ball 26 times for 120 yards, both season-highs.

If the Washington Football Team wants to win Sunday, limiting Kamara is a must.

The Saints' offense is still trying to find its identity, swapping out Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill at quarterback and figuring out which receivers can remain consistent with Michael Thomas and Tre'Quan Smith still on the sidelines.

However, the one constant in New Orleans is that Kamara is running the football into the ground. It's the most effective part of the offense, and if Washington can make it a mission to slow him down, it should lead to a victory Sunday.

