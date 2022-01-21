Could Washington Football Team Move to Virginia?

Washington Football Team officials are in discussions to find a new stadium once the team's lease with FedEx Field ends in 2027.

The announcement comes just a few weeks after a railing holding back fans collapsed adjacent to the Philadelphia Eagles tunnel as quarterback Jalen Hurts passed by.

That wasn't the first instance the WFT found itself in hot water with its stadium not living up to high standards.

In the team's home opener back in September, a pipe burst in the stadium, dousing fans in water during the game.

The field conditions have also been questionable. A number of players have suffered serious injuries at FedEx Field, including Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was signed in the offseason to be the team's quarterback for the season. Defensive end Chase Young also tore his ACL in a home game earlier this year.

If the WFT were to move, it is targeting several Virginia sites including Loudoun and Prince William.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss the team's potential move from Landover to Virginia.

The pair also talk about Malik Willis and the potential for the WFT to draft him with the No. 11 pick.

Chris and David also discuss this weekend's Divisional Round games and which teams they think will advance to the Conference Championships.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.