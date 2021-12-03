LISTEN: Who Is Brian Johnson, Washington's New Kicker?

When the Washington Football Team takes the field Sunday, it will be the first team to start four different kickers this season.

The team started Dustin Hopkins for the first six games of the season before parting ways. Then, Chris Blewitt came in and blew three field goal attempts in two weeks. Joey Slye came in to right the ship for three weeks before injuring his hamstring in Monday night's win against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, it's Brian Johnson's time to shine.

Johnson, a rookie from Virginia Tech, made his NFL debut in Week 7 for the New Orleans Saints. Johnson went a perfect 7 for 7 on field goal tries and 5 for 6 on extra points before his final game as a Saint, where he missed both of his extra point opportunities in a two-point loss. Johnson was cut the next day.

Johnson signed with the Chicago Bears' practice squad following his release and has waited for this opportunity since. With Slye out three weeks, Johnson's services will be needed beyond this week, but given how the season has gone for the WFT, one bad kick could send him back out the revolving door.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host Chris Russell invites Super Bowl champion Rick "Doc" Walker to the show to discuss the reasons why the offense has performed so well as of late.

The pair also talk about what running back Antonio Gibson is dealing with and his role down the stretch.

Then, the duo talk about Slye's injury and what new signee Brian Johnson can bring to the table.

Chris and Doc also talk about Washington legend Sam Huff, who passed away from dementia earlier this month at the age of 87.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.