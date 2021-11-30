Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Injury ALERT: Washington Kicker Joey Slye OUT

    The kicking saga continues for the Washington Football Team.
    In arguably the most crucial game of the season for the Washington Football Team, it will be without one of its most important players in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks.

    The WFT announced that placekicker Joey Slye is questionable to return because of a hamstring injury.

    Slye appeared to pull a hamstring when the team's point-after attempt was blocked at the end of the first half.

    With Slye out of the game, punter Tress Way is the emergency kicker. However, Way has not attempted a kick since he was in college at Oklahoma in 2009.

    Without much experience healthy for the second half, head coach Ron Rivera could be more aggressive on fourth down, especially in enemy territory.

    With the game tied 9-9 at the start of the second half, it would be incredibly unfortunate for Washington's game to be affected by an injury on a play that happens maybe once in a team's season. Kickers aren't expected to run as fast as Slye was on that play, and his lack of conditioning appeared to get the better of him.

    The injury is only the next chapter in a whirlwind season for Slye. The third-year kicker started the season with the Houston Texans as an injury replacement for Ka'imi Fairbairn, joined the San Francisco 49ers to replace a hobbled Robbie Gould and found a home in Washington after the team parted ways with Chris Blewitt in early November.

    Washington took the lead on a 10-yard touchdown run from J.D. McKissic with 8:30 left in the third quarter and opted to go for the two-point conversion, which was successful, snapping a streak of 12 consecutive unsuccessful attempts.

    Washington leads 17-9 over the Seahawks with 8:30 left in the third quarter. After its touchdown, WFT elected to go for two rather than have Way try an extra-point kick.

