LISTEN: Could WFT's Montez Sweat Play vs. Eagles?

The Washington Football Team's postponement against the Philadelphia Eagles until Tuesday night is working out to its benefit.

It was announced over the weekend that four defensive linemen would be coming off the COVID list: Jonathan Allen, James Smith-Williams, Montez Sweat and Casey Toohill.

Among those, Allen and Sweat are the most significant as starters. Allen will almost certainly suit up against the Eagles, but Sweat is not as certain.

The former first-round pick has dealt with a jaw fracture since Week 8 and has not seen the field since. The team did designate him to return to practice, meaning he has three weeks to appear in a game. If he does not, he will be placed on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Given Washington's playoff urgency, Sweat will see the field at some point in the final four games of the season. The team would love for him to return as soon as possible, and might feel confident enough to play him Tuesday night. Playing someone who hasn't practiced in nearly two months is risky, but it might pay off given Washington's current situation.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss the impact of having Allen and Sweat return from the COVID-19 list.

The pair also talk about the possibility of Sweat making his first appearance since October against the Eagles.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team." For more podcasts and information, join us here.