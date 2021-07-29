‘Roomies’: How McLaurin &  Samuel Bonded for WFT Camp

The Washington Football Team has a two-headed monster in Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, who have seen this situation before.

As the Washington Football Team gets the 2021 NFL season underway in training camp, there are a lot of storylines to keep an eye on. Can Ryan Fitzpatrick come in and lead the franchise back to the playoffs for the second year in a row? How good will the defense be with all of the young developing talent they have?

However, one storyline that has been fun and intriguing is the dynamic between wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.

Samuel was one of the WFT's big free agency additions this offseason. They needed another legitimate target alongside McLaurin and Samuel made sense from the jump. Washington ended up signing him to a three-year, $34.5 million deal.

What many fans don't realize is that McLaurin and Samuel have had this dance before. They played college football together for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

McLaurin opened up on his relationship with Samuel and noted that Samuel actually lived with him during OTA's. He talked about how it reminded him of the old days at Ohio State, as shared by Ethan Cadeaux of NBCSWashington.

Back in March, shortly after the Washington Football Team signed Samuel, McLaurin spoke out about playing with his former Buckeyes' teammate again.

"I'm like, 'Hold on, wait. I've got the opportunity to play with him?' Just being able to link back up and being able to play with each other is amazing."

On the field, the Football Team should be excited to see their new wide receiver duo. McLaurin is coming off of another big season in 2020 where he racked up 87 receptions for 1,118 yards and four touchdowns. Samuel, with the Panthers, caught 77 passes for 851 yards and three touchdowns.

Both players should be able to put together productive seasons in 2021. For the Washington Football Team to compete in the NFC East, they will need them to do just that.

Expect to see the former Ohio State teammates find success once again running with each other. McLaurin and Samuel are excited to get things started and fans should be excited to watch them play together and off of each other, just like the old days.