Carson Wentz & Scott Turner: Match Made In Washington Heaven?

Let's be honest: The trade made by the Washington Commanders to acquire Carson Wentz was not a popular one. Despite a strong public reaction, it can be argued this was a beneficial move that will help the offense moving forward.

Wentz is arguably the best quarterback that Washington has had under center in two decades. He will make $28.2 million next season and is not guaranteed anything over the final two years of his contract. This is a glorified one-year deal to see if Wentz can succeed in an offense that has many pieces in place.

On the field, Washington has some talent, beginning with Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson. Off the field, the Commanders are making sure that the coaching staff can say the same.

It was reported that Washington is giving offensive coordinator Scott Turner a three-year contract extension. Is it a coincidence that Wentz has up to three years left on his deal as well? It seems as though Washington is building something that is very important -- continuity.

Now, this is not to say that Wentz is a can't-miss option. But ... In Turner's time in D.C., he has worked with six different quarterbacks. The Commanders have been unable to lock down that consistent option and they believe Wentz could be just that.

The Commanders finished 23rd in points in the league last season and 21st in yards. Logan Thomas is expected to return from a torn ACL while oft-injured Curtis Samuel will also bring a new dynamic to the offense.

What has held this team back? Its quarterback situation.

It is no surprise that the best teams in the league have their coaches and quarterbacks figured out. Washington seems to be halfway there with Ron Rivera and will now feature Turner for three more years.

It is up to Washington to get the best out of Wentz and help him revitalize a career that almost featured an MVP award. With Wentz under center, Washington has a chance to compete in the NFC East. It has been made clear that the organization believes Turner is the man to help take the offense to the next level.