Skip to main content
Player(s)
Team(s)

Carson Wentz & Scott Turner: Match Made In Washington Heaven?

Washington is extending its offensive coordinator after trading for Carson Wentz.

Let's be honest: The trade made by the Washington Commanders to acquire Carson Wentz was not a popular one. Despite a strong public reaction, it can be argued this was a beneficial move that will help the offense moving forward.

Wentz is arguably the best quarterback that Washington has had under center in two decades. He will make $28.2 million next season and is not guaranteed anything over the final two years of his contract. This is a glorified one-year deal to see if Wentz can succeed in an offense that has many pieces in place.

Scott Turner 1 WFT © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
turner wentz
5C5FF313-77C7-4D8E-85D9-70896F9501FC

On the field, Washington has some talent, beginning with Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson. Off the field, the Commanders are making sure that the coaching staff can say the same.

It was reported that Washington is giving offensive coordinator Scott Turner a three-year contract extension. Is it a coincidence that Wentz has up to three years left on his deal as well? It seems as though Washington is building something that is very important -- continuity.

Now, this is not to say that Wentz is a can't-miss option. But ... In Turner's time in D.C., he has worked with six different quarterbacks. The Commanders have been unable to lock down that consistent option and they believe Wentz could be just that.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Washington Commanders Template
Play

Stud or Dud? Is Carson Wentz The Washington Commanders Savior?

Carson Wentz arrives in Washington with seemingly as many question marks as his predecessor Taylor Heinicke.

By Timm Hamm2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Troy Apke ATL PRE © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Tom Brady Ends Retirement; Washington Signs Troy Apke: NFL Tracker

Follow along with SI Washington Football as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Washington Football Staff13 hours ago
13 hours ago
USATSI_16758240
Play

Commanders All-In On Top Free Agent Safety Marcus Williams?

The Washington Commanders are expected to be in play for former New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams

By Cole Thompson14 hours ago
14 hours ago

The Commanders finished 23rd in points in the league last season and 21st in yards. Logan Thomas is expected to return from a torn ACL while oft-injured Curtis Samuel will also bring a new dynamic to the offense.

What has held this team back? Its quarterback situation.

It is no surprise that the best teams in the league have their coaches and quarterbacks figured out. Washington seems to be halfway there with Ron Rivera and will now feature Turner for three more years.

It is up to Washington to get the best out of Wentz and help him revitalize a career that almost featured an MVP award. With Wentz under center, Washington has a chance to compete in the NFC East. It has been made clear that the organization believes Turner is the man to help take the offense to the next level.

Washington Commanders Template
News

Stud or Dud? Is Carson Wentz The Washington Commanders Savior?

By Timm Hamm2 hours ago
Troy Apke ATL PRE © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tom Brady Ends Retirement; Washington Signs Troy Apke: NFL Tracker

By Washington Football Staff13 hours ago
USATSI_16758240
News

Commanders All-In On Top Free Agent Safety Marcus Williams?

By Cole Thompson14 hours ago
turner wentz
News

Washington Signing Scott Turner to New Deal to Mentor Carson Wentz: NFL Coaching Tracker

By Washington Football Staff16 hours ago
Kirk Cousins WSH © Noah K. Murray 2017 Dec 31
News

Washington Ex Kirk Cousins Signs 1-Year Vikings Extension

By Jeremy Brener16 hours ago
wilson ertz az
News

Zach Ertz Won't Join Washington; Carson Wentz Pal Signs With Cardinals

By Mike Fisher18 hours ago
mclaurin diggs
News

Carson Wentz Washington Trade Trolled by Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs?

By Mike Fisher19 hours ago
Carson Wentz
News

'Roster Full of Talent': Carson Wentz Reveals Excitement Playing For Commanders

By Jeremy Brener19 hours ago