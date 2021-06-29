Tanya Snyder Named Washington Football Team Co-CEO

Tanya Snyder has been in charge of the team’s philanthropic activities since the Snyder family first took ownership of the team in 1999.

The Washington Football Team franchise announced on Tuesday that Tanya Snyder, part-owner and wife of Dan Snyder, has been named co-CEO.

Mrs. Snyder has publically been increasingly involved with the team in the past couple of years, and now it seems her involvement in the day-to-day operations in the family business has grown even more.

READ MORE: Washington Lands Franchise QB In 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The press release mentioned Mrs. Snyder’s past involvement in the organization:

"Mrs. Snyder has been the steward of the team’s philanthropic activities since the Snyders first took ownership of the team in 1999. Her appointment as co-CEO formalizes and expands her leadership of the organization at a historic juncture as it looks forward to unveiling a new name and brand for the next era of Washington football. Mrs. Snyder is one of few female CEOs in NFL history, furthering the Washington Football Team’s commitment to being a standard-bearer of diversity and inclusion in sports."

Dan Snyder recently took full control of the team when he agreed to buy out minority owners who held about 40% of the franchise, and he was supportive of his wife's new role, with his statement included in the press release:

“Tanya is one of the most important figures in this organization, and that has only become more true over the last 18 months as her involvement has deepened,” said owner and co-CEO Dan Snyder. “Publicly, many know Tanya for her incredible and impactful work in breast cancer awareness and her leadership of our charitable foundation. But behind the scenes, she has had a profound impact on the direction of the Washington Football Team. She was instrumental in our decision to evolve the brand and modernize our fan experience – including the entertainment team.”

The announcement also stresses future leadership changes are coming, saying these changes will be “Led by the Snyders, Head Coach Ron Rivera, and Team President Jason Wright, Washington has assembled one of the most unique and diverse executive teams in all of sports.”

READ MORE: Washington Football Team Trade: Worst In NFL History?

Any discussion of Dan Snyder's motives in making this move is pure speculation at this point, but of course, the Beth Wilkinson report is expected to become public soon.

Attorney Beth Wilkinson was hired by the Snyders last year to investigate the allegations of wrongdoing within the Washington Football Team organization. That inquiry was eventually taken over by the NFL when Dan Snyder himself was implicated in some of the wrongdoing.

It's very possible that when the league releases the findings of the investigation the league commissioner could impose penalties on the team. It could go so far as Dan Snyder being suspended from his role with the team if the investigation concludes he was negligent in his management of the franchise.

It would seem that one way or another, we should prepare ourselves for Tanya Snyder to have an increasingly ongoing role in the day-to-day operations of the team.

CONTINUE READING: WFT's McLaurin Praises Rivera And Smith For 'No Sorry-For-Me' Attitude