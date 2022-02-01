Tom Brady Retires: How Does it Impact Washington?

The GOAT's announcement impacts more than just the Bucs.

Tom Brady's retirement announcement - and all the drama that came with it - affects more than just the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are now in the quarterback market.

The Bucs are joining the Washington Football Team, among many others, looking for a quarterback this offseason.

While we have written out ideas in the past about Washington's potential involvement in the Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, the addition of the Bucs makes the market a little more crowded, and difficult.

The Bucs drafted former Florida quarterback Kyle Trask in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but all signs point to another quarterback, possibly a veteran, joining him in Tampa next season.

The most prominent quarterback that is in direct competition with Washington and Tampa Bay is San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo, 30, just led the Niners to the NFC Championship for the second time in three years, but is blocking the path for rookie Trey Lance to become the franchise quarterback. This makes Garoppolo an extremely likely trade candidate.

Washington and Tampa Bay are both two of the likeliest destinations for Garoppolo.

Garoppolo was drafted in the second round in 2014 as the likely heir apparent for Brady in New England, but Brady playing into his 40s forced the Patriots to move on from him in 2017. Now, Garoppolo could fulfill his prophecy and replace Brady as he was intended to do with the Patriots ... except it would only be for the Bucs.

That wouldn't be good news for Washington if it also vies for Garoppolo's services. So if Washington wants in on the Garoppolo sweepstakes, it's going to have to pay up.