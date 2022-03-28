Skip to main content

'A Tremendous Leader': Former Eagles Coach Weighs In On Commanders Carson Wentz

Doug Pederson coached Carson Wentz for five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles

There are few people in the NFL that know Carson Wentz as well as Doug Pederson

Wentz, who was traded to the Washington Commanders this offseason, was coached by Pederson for five seasons while with the Philadelphia Eagles. Behind his offensive execution, Wentz became one of the top quarterbacks in 2017, considered by many to be the MVP front-runner before tearing his ACL. 

USATSI_15269761

Carson Wentz & Doug Pederson

USATSI_13546968

Carson Wentz & Doug Pederson

USATSI_15202679

Carson Wentz & Doug Pederson

Pederson, who was named head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason, still holds a special place in his heart for Wentz. Despite the duo's issue in 2020 that ultimately led to Pederson's firing, he still speaks fondly on Wentz and believes he can change his narrative in Washington. 

“The [Commanders] are getting a tremendous leader, they’re getting a really good quarterback," Pederson said of Wentz Monday in Palm Beach, Fla. during the NFL's annual owner meetings. "They’re getting a guy that’s going to lead that football team and he’ll lead that locker room. He’s going to do everything on and off the field to help that team win."

Even after Pederson's firing, Wentz wanted a fresh start away from Philadelphia. Eagles GM Howie Roseman shipped him to the Indianapolis Colts for a first- and third-round pick. 

Things improved slightly under former Eagles' offensive coordinator Frank Reich, but not by much. 

Wentz failed to get the Colts back into the postseason despite being traded to an organization that built its offense around his strengths. Indianapolis fell to 9-8 on the season, losing its final two games in large part due to Wentz's play. 

Pederson acknowledged that Wentz struggled with consistency in Indy. He also believes that for the former No. 2 pick to be at his best, Washington needs to let him be himself both on the field and in the locker room. 

"Just come in there and lead like he knows how to lead, get everybody involved on offense, get the defensive guys involved," Pederson said. "Just be him. He doesn't have to do anything other than that, really, and they're going to be OK."

Wentz also isn't a stranger to admitting his faults in Indianapolis. During his opening press conference this month, he said that his inability to get over the hump late likely factored into him being traded a second time in three years. 

Washington sent two third-round picks and swapped second-round picks with the Colts for Wentz. Initially owning the No. 43 pick, the Commanders now will pick 47th on Day 2 next month. 

"The way we finished, the way I finished was poor, and I think that definitely was tough to swallow and tough to finish like that," Wentz said. "Especially when we thought we had a chance to really do something special and make a run. We just kind of collapsed and I didn't play good enough."

USATSI_17912659

Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz

At 29, Wentz understands that his could be his last shot to remain a full-time starter. Washington also isn't going to settle for mediocre play, regardless of the contract stipulations that are attached to Wentz's name. 

Pederson is hopeful to steer Jacksonville back into a contention with second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He also sees great potential for Wentz in Washington, stating his presence in the locker room helped define Philly's playoff runs from 2017-19. 

"It’s hard to speak on what he did last year in Indy and what he can do in Washington, but the guys responded to him," Pederson said. "They’re getting a guy that will come in and work hard and try to turn things around."

