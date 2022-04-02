Refit and Reload: Updated NFL Draft Needs for Commanders

Post-free agency, where does Washington need to focus when adding new rookies in 2023?

While the Washington Commanders may not have been involved in the wildest part of the 2022 NFL offseason, they've certainly made some moves.

Adding quarterback Carson Wentz is the biggest, but deciding to move on from safety Landon Collins, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, and not standing in the way of guard Brandon Scherff's exit to the Jacksonville Jaguars will all impact what happens with the team moving forward.

But do any of those departures open up needs as we near the 2022 NFL Draft?

© John McCreary-USA TODAY Sports The arrival of quarterback Carson Wentz helped Washington answer one offseason question, but did it take the position completely off the team's draft board? Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images With the departure of safety Landon Collins looming, how will the Commanders choose to replace the veteran and former team captain? Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images A surprise release this offseason, Matt Ioannidis' departure leaves depth questions in one of the team's strongest groups from 2021

According to NFL.com's Dan Parr, the team's biggest needs reside in the wide receiver, safety, and quarterback rooms.

"A case could be made that quarterback remains a draft need for the Commanders," Parr wrote. "Even after the significant investment in Carson Wentz. If Washington really is in win-now mode, though, it best find Terry McLaurin a complement and shore up the secondary."

As I look at this Washington Commanders roster and try to identify three needs for the team to address in the upcoming NFL Draft, the answer appears clear to me.

Linebacker, wide receiver, and safety. In that order.

Now, that's the order of priority of course and not the specific line Washington should follow, drafting for need instead of talent.

If a better receiver option is available at No. 11 compared to the top linebacker available, for example, then the pass-catcher should be the top pick.

For me, though, a linebacker is the biggest need for this team in 2022 as every other position has starting quality talent already in existence, or at least the hopes of it.

If the team is serious about the potential of putting Cole Holcomb in as their mike linebacker this year, then another outside option is needed to go with Jamin Davis in base packages, and challenge to further restrict the 2021 first-round draft pick's playing time in sub.

Some will dislike the idea of spending more draft capital on the linebacker group after last year, but living with a known liability to avoid public relations backlash is exactly how NFL staffs get themselves fired.

Davis showed little to nothing to consider him a cemented starter in 2022, and this means a hole exists in the position.

Day 1 at the NFL Draft isn't a likely landing spot for this need unless the team trades back from No. 11 - an idea I fully support at this stage of the process.

But if we turn our eyes towards Day 2, then prospects like Brian Asamoah (Oklahoma) and Christian Harris (Alabama) could be in play while Georgia's Nakobe Dean could be seen as a potential fit for our previously mentioned trade-back scenario.

Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Georgia's Nakobe Dean is an interesting prospect who could help improve Washington's linebacker group, preferably in a Day 1 trade-back scenario Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Oklahoma's Brian Asamoah is a solid Day 2 option for the Commanders to consider at linebacker, arguably their weakest position group Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images Christian Harris presents an option at linebacker combining athleticism, performance, and elite school pedigree coming from Alabama

I've made the argument Commanders head coach Ron Rivera likely has more room for error than most likely would coming off back-to-back seven-win seasons due to the value he brings in helping manage the team's off-field press.

Still, this staff can't continue putting losing products on the field, even if the effort and focus of star players is a contributing factor to the struggles.

Washington took a flier on Davis in the first round last year hoping to solidify a group that needed an infusion of talent, quickly.

The gamble didn't pan out. The lesson for 2022 shouldn't lead to avoiding the group altogether, however, but addressing it further with good talent at the right time instead of reaching as they did in 2021.