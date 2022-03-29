Skip to main content

Washington 'An Easy Target - And I'm Tired of It' - Coach Ron Rivera

Coach Ron Rivera, speaking here at the NFL annual meetings here in Palm Beach, is being "frank'' about a problem.

PALM BEACH, Fla. - Coach Ron Rivera has been around along enough to fully understand the Washington Commanders' reputation.

“We’re an easy target,'' Rivera said Tuesday at the NFL annual meetings here in Palm Beach. "I get it, and frankly, I’m tired of it.''

The reputation? Not enough winning, for sure. And not enough good news coming from the front office, also for sure.

IMG_2111

Rivera

norwell

Norwell

USATSI_17912642

Wentz, Rivera

Rivera has the title of "head coach.'' But in reality, as he enters his third year in Washington, he is much more than that. After all, when was the last time a head coach was largely in charge of picking a nickname for an NFL team? Maybe 100 years ago?

The franchise won the NFC East in 2020, Rivera's first season here. But Washington was just 7-9 that season, creating a sort of "fool's gold'' impression. Overall, Washington hasn't had both a winning season and a division title since going 9-7 in 2015.

And Washington hasn't won a playoff game since 2005.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Dyami Brown and Sam Howell
Play

Could Washington Draft QB Sam Howell after UNC Pro Day?

Could Washington be interested in UNC's quarterback on Day 2 of the NFL Draft?

By David Harrison1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Ron Rivera

Washington Coach Ron Rivera Helps NFL With New Diversity Hiring Rule

The NFL is also looking at having teams invite staff members to league events, an idea supported by Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera.

By Mike Fisher14 hours ago
14 hours ago
USATSI_13707766
Play

'A Tremendous Leader': Former Eagles Coach Weighs In On Commanders Carson Wentz

Doug Pederson coached Carson Wentz for five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles

By Cole Thompson15 hours ago
15 hours ago

Maybe the lack of respect for this season's offseason moves - the trade for quarterback Carson Wentz and the signing of two outside free agents, guard Andrew Norwell and defensive end Efe Obada - is the result of Washington's sad-sack recent history.

To wit, NFL.com recently offered up its new power rankings, and no, Washington did not move up after the acquisition of Wentz, who figures as the replacement for now-backup Taylor Heinicke.

Washington actually slid down a spot from its previous perch, to No. 26.

An ''easy target''? Indeed. "Tired of it''? You bet.

Rivera might not have all the answers as to how to fix all of this. But he knows the big-picture solution to no longer being that "easy target.''

"We have to win,'' he said. "That’s the truth of the matter.”

Dyami Brown and Sam Howell
News

Could Washington Draft QB Sam Howell after UNC Pro Day?

By David Harrison1 hour ago
Ron Rivera
News

Washington Coach Ron Rivera Helps NFL With New Diversity Hiring Rule

By Mike Fisher14 hours ago
USATSI_13707766
News

'A Tremendous Leader': Former Eagles Coach Weighs In On Commanders Carson Wentz

By Cole Thompson15 hours ago
Garrett Wilson
News

Washington Mock Draft: Commanders Give Carson Wentz New Weapon

By Cole Thompson15 hours ago
USATSI_17479783
News

NFL Names Detroit Host City For 2024 Draft

By Washington Football Staff18 hours ago
Derrius Guice | Michael Perez-AP Photo
News

'Great Attitude & Energy': Could Troubled Ex Washington RB Derrius Guice Make NFL Comeback?

By Greg Patuto20 hours ago
Drake London
News

New Four-Round Mock Draft Adds Weapon for Commanders

By David Harrison20 hours ago
USATSI_16788439
News

Frank Reich On Carson Wentz In Washington: 'I Know He's Going To Succeed'

By Greg Patuto21 hours ago