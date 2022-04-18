Skip to main content

Washington Off-Season Work Begins: Is Terry McLaurin Here with Commanders?

No Terry? Could be a big problem down the line for the Commanders.

There's not a lot of good news going on around the Washington Commanders these days. And now, as off-season workouts begin, there is something scary about Terry.

Washington Commanders
Ron Rivera

Washington head coach Ron Rivera isn't a fan of the negativity surrounding his team.

J.D. McKissic and Terry McLaurin

Commanders fans had a brief moment to celebrate the re-signing of running back J.D. McKissic (No. 41), and would be even happier to learn of an extension for wide receiver Terry McLaurin (No. 17).

I know, it's nothing new, but even as the team makes efforts to improve (read: Carson Wentz trade) it's met with resistance at every turn.

As sick of the negativity as head coach Ron Rivera might be, it's not going away without some heavy doses of good news, which should make the re-signing of wide receiver Terry McLaurin top priority after the 2022 NFL Draft.

Of course, extending their star receiver would be great at any time, but with the draft just days away we assume the focus is there for the moment … except that while McLaurin is expected to be present for the Monday start of off-field work, he will reportedly sit out when on-field stuff starts.

As a safety precaution? As a no-new-contract protest? Sure. And sure.

Rivera recently mentioned the need for everyone outside the organization to lean on patience, saying there is plenty of time for the Commanders to work out an extension with McLaurin.

Words that didn't sit so well with some, including NFL.com's Adam Schein.

"Why wait," Schein writes. "McLaurin's a great player and representative in the community. Those are big things, especially for a franchise that hasn't exactly showered itself in glory of late."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_18102913
Play

WATCH: Ohio State Pays Tribute to Dwayne Haskins at Spring Game

The former Washington quarterback died earlier this month after being struck by a dump truck. He was 24 years old.

By Jeremy Brener21 hours ago
21 hours ago
Tanya and Dan Snyder
Play

Attorney General 'Won't Hesitate to Take Action' Against Commanders and Dan Snyder

If details disclosed in a recent letter lead to proof of criminal activity, Washington's problems are just getting started

By David HarrisonApr 16, 2022
Apr 16, 2022
USATSI_16797495
Play

Commanders 7-Round Mock Draft: Weapons for Wentz

In WashingtonSI.com's latest mock draft, Houston adds two top-tier players on both sides of the line

By Cole ThompsonApr 16, 2022
Apr 16, 2022

Schein also dropped the typical stat support we like to push out in conversations like these.

And the fact McLaurin has achieved what he has from a production standpoint in just three years as an NFL receiver with eight different starting quarterbacks in the same stretch is simply amazing.

Terry McLaurin

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin

But it's this blurb at the end of Shein's analysis that stands out to me.

In an organization full of unsettling events, associations, and investigations, McLaurin may be the most celebrated and stabilizing presence in the franchise.

No situation is the same, and context matters in all discussions.

In terms of what McLaurin provides to this team, on the field and as a high-character representative, I agree with Schein.

While the Washington Commanders continue to wallow in bad press, they need to reward and secure one of the few bright spots and extend Terry McLaurin, without hesitation. 

And right now? Their hesitation is leading to his hesitation.

USATSI_18102913
News

WATCH: Ohio State Pays Tribute to Dwayne Haskins at Spring Game

By Jeremy Brener21 hours ago
Tanya and Dan Snyder
News

Attorney General 'Won't Hesitate to Take Action' Against Commanders and Dan Snyder

By David HarrisonApr 16, 2022
USATSI_16797495
News

Commanders 7-Round Mock Draft: Weapons for Wentz

By Cole ThompsonApr 16, 2022
drake london
News

Commanders NFL Draft: Does USC's Drake London Fit No. 2 WR Hole For Washington?

By Cole ThompsonApr 16, 2022
USATSI_17818332_168388359_lowres
News

Late-Round NFL Draft Gem? Tight End Prospect Craves Special Teams 'Dirty Work'

By Bri AmaranthusApr 16, 2022
taylor-heinicke
News

Taylor Heinicke Trade: Best Way to Help Washington Commanders?

By Timm HammApr 15, 2022
Tyrann Mathieu
News

Washington Free Agency: Why Commanders Should Sign Tyrann Mathieu & Odell Beckham Jr.

By David HarrisonApr 15, 2022
Sam Howell
News

7-Round NFL Mock Draft: Washington Adds Secondary Help, Future QB?

By Greg PatutoApr 15, 2022