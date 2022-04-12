Skip to main content

No Sweat: Will Washington Sign Contract Option for Montez?

The Washington Commanders will have to make a decision on their defensive end.

The Washington Commanders have built what is considered one of the best defensive fronts in the league. Now, they will have to make a decision on one of the biggest pieces.

Chase Young & Montez Sweat © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Young (left) and Montez Sweat (right)

Montez Sweat

Montez Sweat

Montez Sweat

Montez Sweat

Montez Sweat is entering his fourth season in the league which means Washington will have to make a decision on year five. In March, The Washington Post reported that the Commanders expect to pickup this option but nothing has happened just yet.

The Commanders traded back into the first round to draft Sweat in 2019. He impressed during the NFL Combine with his elite speed and athleticism. These skills translated well to the next level as Sweat made an impact immediately for Washington.

Sweat played in all 16 games in each of his first two years. During his rookie year, he joined Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne along a strong defensive line. In 2020, he was joined by Chase Young on the opposite edge to solidify the defensive line.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

WFT Fans
Play

Commanders Orders: Dan Snyder Short-Changing NFL and Fans for Two Decades

Even more details, and nothing looking better for Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders

By David Harrison50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago
Lewis Cine
Play

Commanders Combo: Which Pair of Prospects Would Win Draft For Washington?

One player on each side of the line of scrimmage to provide an immediate jump in talent for the Commanders

By David Harrison5 hours ago
5 hours ago
J.D. McKissic and Terry McLaurin
Play

Commanders Reveal New Radio Home After Team 980 Departure

The Commanders have found their new broadcasting home.

By Jeremy Brener7 hours ago
7 hours ago

In three years, Sweat has totaled 21 sacks, seven forced fumbles, 43 quarterback hits, and 23 tackles-for-loss. Sweat added a touchdown in 2020 during Washington's Thanksgiving Day victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Chase Young

Chase Young

Jonathan Allen | Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Allen

Daron Payne

Daron Payne

If the Commanders want to take the next step, they will need to keep their defensive line together and healthy. Sweat is expected to make $10.5 million if Washington picks up his fifth-year option. It could be much more in year six as Sweat would be ready for an extension. 

Allen is signed long-term and it would benefit the Commanders to keep both Sweat and Young on the edges for years to come.

WFT Fans
News

Commanders Orders: Dan Snyder Short-Changing NFL and Fans for Two Decades

By David Harrison50 minutes ago
Lewis Cine
News

Commanders Combo: Which Pair of Prospects Would Win Draft For Washington?

By David Harrison5 hours ago
J.D. McKissic and Terry McLaurin
News

Commanders Reveal New Radio Home After Team 980 Departure

By Jeremy Brener7 hours ago
Antonio Gibson
News

Antonio Gibson's Future in Jeopardy? Commanders Interested In Top Running Backs

By Greg Patuto7 hours ago
adam-schefter-dwayne-haskins-steelers-nfl-1200x900
News

ESPN's Adam Schefter Apology for Dwayne Haskins Tweet: 'I Wish …’

By Jeremy Brener23 hours ago
Drake London
News

NFL Mock Draft: Carson Wentz Gets Weapon... And Some QB Competition

By David HarrisonApr 11, 2022
Left to Right: Tress Way, Dustin Hopkins, Camaron Cheeseman
News

Commanders Hope Kicking Problem Solved, Sign Joey Slye

By Mike FisherApr 11, 2022
USATSI_17198002
News

NFL Draft: Should Commanders Select Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller?

By Matt GalatzanApr 11, 2022