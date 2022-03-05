Robert Griffin III Cancels Tell-All Book on Washington Experience

Like his playing career, RGIII's promise goes unfulfilled as his book idea gets shelved

Back in December, former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III announced he was writing a book with well-known writer, Gary Myers.

Titled Surviving Washington, the book was supposed to be a chronicle of Griffin's time with the Washington Redskins including details of sexual harassment and medical mismanagement.

We say 'was' because the book has been canceled, at least for now.

“Through the process of thinking about writing a book, I’ve learned that this an issue bigger than one person,” Griffin said in a statement to Pro Football Talk. “I want to give space to and elevate those who have already come forward, while encouraging those who have not yet to feel empowered to speak. This is a matter that very qualified people are continuing to manage with sensitivity and seriousness, and ultimately, I learned that this book was not the proper forum for this."

Selected with the second overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Griffin III was expected to be the franchise's star quarterback for more than the three years he spent with the franchise.

After a 9-7 rookie season that earned him Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and a trip to the Pro Bowl, all seemed well.

But things turned south quickly and the Redskins won just five more games with Griffin III at quarterback, eventually turning to fellow 2012 NFL Draft pick Kirk Cousins as the full-time starter in 2015.

It's no secret the player and franchise had differences, and that bad blood existed.

Not only was Surviving Washington expected to recount known issues from that time period, it seemed almost assured the book would air even more disturbing revelations from inside the NFL's most troubled franchise.

With this announcement, all who anxiously awaited to read the sordid tale will have to wait, but not forever, according to Griffin.

"In time and through a more meaningful method," he concluded in his statement. "I hope to address my first-hand experience.”