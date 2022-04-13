Why Washington Needs to Re-Sign Terry McLaurin As Soon As Possible

For a team low on good news, making the extension of its star receiver needs to be a priority

There's not a lot of good news going on around the Washington Commanders these days.

These days, there's much more negativity surrounding the Washington Commanders, as they try to launch into a new era under their new name and logo. Washington head coach Ron Rivera isn't a fan of the negativity surrounding his team. Commanders fans had a brief moment to celebrate the re-signing of running back J.D. McKissic (No. 41), and would be even happier to learn of an extension for wide receiver Terry McLaurin (No. 17).

I know, it's nothing new, but even as the team makes efforts to improve (read: Carson Wentz trade) it's met with resistance at every turn.

As sick of the negativity as head coach Ron Rivera might be, it's not going away without some heavy doses of good news, which should make the re-signing of wide receiver Terry McLaurin top priority after the 2022 NFL Draft.

Of course, extending their star receiver would be great at any time, but with the draft just weeks away we assume the focus is there for the moment.

Rivera recently mentioned the need for everyone outside the organization to lean on patience, saying there is plenty of time for the Commanders to work out an extension with McLaurin.

Words that didn't sit so well with some, including NFL.com's Adam Schein.

"Why wait," Schein writes. "McLaurin's a great player and representative in the community. Those are big things, especially for a franchise that hasn't exactly showered itself in glory of late."

Schein also dropped the typical stat support we like to push out in conversations like these.

And the fact McLaurin has achieved what he has from a production standpoint in just three years as an NFL receiver with eight different starting quarterbacks in the same stretch is simply amazing.

But it's this blurb at the end of Shein's analysis that stands out to me.

In an organization full of unsettling events, associations, and investigations, McLaurin may be the most celebrated and stabilizing presence in the franchise.

No situation is the same, and context matters in all discussions.

In terms of what McLaurin provides to this team, on the field and as a high-character representative, I agree with Schein.

While the Washington Commanders continue to wallow in bad press, they need to reward and secure one of the few bright spots and extend Terry McLaurin, without hesitation.