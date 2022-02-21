NFL Mock Draft: Washington Gets Its Quarterback

The Washington Commanders need a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, and their answer could come with the selection of Kenny Pickett from Pittsburgh at pick No. 11.

Acquiring a quarterback is the top priority for the Washington Commanders this offseason. They Commanders are in pursuit of several veteran quarterbacks who could be on the move this spring: Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson.

But if the Commanders fall short of obtaining a quarterback ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, ESPN believes Washington could find a solution by selecting Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett with the 11th overall pick on April 28.

Wrote ESPN wrote in its latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft unveiled Monday:

"If nothing comes along, they'd be happy to have the entire quarterback class available to them at No. 11. I personally have Liberty's Malik Willis slightly ahead of Pickett, but the Pitt signal-caller is more NFL ready, and it's more likely he's the first QB off the board in April. Pickett reads the field well, has good touch and timing on his throws and shows sneaky pocket mobility. I'd be intrigued to see a competition between him and Taylor Heinicke in camp, and if Heinicke wins the job, he can keep the seat warm while Pickett gets acclimated to the NFL."

Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Photo by Logan Whitton/Getty Images

Following the results of the Senior Bowl, Pickett is entering the draft as the top quarterback prospect of his class. The five-year senior from Pittsburgh ended his collegiate career throwing for 12,303 yards and 81 touchdowns while completing 62.1 percent of his passes. Pickett was named ACC Player of the Year and ACC Offensive Player of the Year honors after leading the Panthers to an 11-3 record in 2021. He finished his final season at Pittsburgh with 4,066 passing yards and 40 touchdowns.