Washington Football Signs Vet TE Ricky Seals-Jones

Another day, another roster move and another tight end for the Washington Football Team, adding young vet Ricky Seals-Jones

ASHBURN, Va. -- Ricky Seals-Jones is now in the fold for the Washington Football Team as the organization signed (gulp!) another tight end for the crowded position group.

Seals-Jones joins Logan Thomas, John Bates, Sammis Reyes, Deon Yelder, Temarrick Hemmingway and Tyrone Swoopes in the tight end room for the WFT.

The team is very likely to only take three at the position for the initial regular-season roster but coach Ron Rivera has preached strong competition as his top mission.

He has that.

Seals-Jones had three touchdowns as a rookie in 10 games with Arizona in 2017 on just 12 receptions and 201 yards.

The next year, he played and was targeted significantly more and did not repeat his rookie production. He only had one score and while his yardage increased, his average per reception dipped sharply.

Seals-Jones then went to Cleveland in 2019 and he bounced back with four scores and a 16.4 reception average.

In 2020, Seals-Jones caught on with Kansas City but hardly played (two games) and only was targeted once.

He did play in the playoffs for the defending AFC Champion Chiefs against the Browns (his former team) and Buffalo but only a combined 11 offensive snaps and nothing on special teams.

When Deon Yelder came back from injured reserve, he was activated for the Super Bowl and Seals-Jones was not active.

Now, both are members of the same team again - only in Washington.

There was no corresponding roster move announced as of Tuesday evening but Tyrone Swoopes and Temarrick Hemingway figure to be the most likely to lose their spot on the roster for Seals-Jones, if Washington decides to subtract a body from the group.

If not - it could come at receiver where Steven Sims Jr. is already on the outside looking in and then wasn't at the OTA practice held on Tuesday in front of reporters.

Or there could be another position that Washington decides to move on.

The belief is that it would be too early to move on from the talented but extremely raw Sammis Reyes, but that's a player that is far from guaranteed of a roster spot.