On Monday, Pro Football Focus released its list of the top 75 players expected to enter free agency this offseason. Two players from the Washington Football Team found their way onto the free agency rankings, but it might not be who you'd expect.

The top of the heap saw Packers receiver Davante Adams take the No. 1 spot, followed by Saints offense tackle Terron Armstead and Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin, who fill in the second and third spots, respectively.

But, just a few ticks down, WFT starting offensive guard Brandon Scherff comes in at No. 12 on the list.

Joining him? Another member of coach Ron Rivera's offensive line, as starting left tackle Charles Leno Jr. was ranked at No. 35.

On a list blanketed with sexy names like Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, Tyrann Mathieu, and Von Miller, Leno Jr. and Scherff have quietly been making a case as two players who are deserving of big-time money this offseason.

Entering this season, PFF had the Football Team's offensive line as the 17th-best in the NFL. When the rankings were rereleased on Nov. 10, WFT was ranked as the sixth-best offensive front due to the performance of guys like Scherff and Leno Jr.

Ben Baldwin of The Athletic even produced a chart showing how effective each offensive line in the NFL has been in pass protection this season, combining one-on-one win rates and PFF's overall grade.

Washington was right at the top.

Scherff, who entered this season on the franchise tag, has had an up-and-down 2021 due to injury, but has bounced back in recent weeks.

After suffering an MCL sprain in Week 4 against the Falcons, Scherff reclaimed his role on the interior of the O-line in Week 10 as WFT upset Tom Brady and the Bucs. He's played 100 percent of all possible offensive snaps since Week 11.

PFF's contract projection for Scherff? Three years, $50 million ($16.67 million per year, $30 million total guaranteed). As the highest-rated offensive guard on the free agency list, these numbers seem well within his reach.

Leno Jr., a former 2014 seventh-round selection out of Boise State by the Chicago Bears, has been one of the most consistent players on WFT's offensive line this season.

He's played 100 percent of all possible offensive snaps at left tackle. Leno Jr. also had PFF's eighth-highest pass-blocking grade (85.4) among offensive lineman through Week 13.

After leaving the Bears this past offseason, Leno Jr. has continued to make a name for himself. He hasn't missed a start since the 2015 season, giving him even more of a reason to earn big in 2022.

PFF has his contract projection at two years, $20 million ($10 mil per year, $12.5 million total guaranteed).

Rivera's squad is in the middle of a four-game winning streak with the Dallas Cowboys making the trip to FedEx Field this Sunday.

Leno Jr. and Scherff will aim to protect QB Taylor Heinicke from a talented Dallas pass-rush that includes DeMarcus Lawerence, Randy Gregory, and talented rookie sensation Micah Parsons.

Something to note: Over the past three games, WFT is second in average time of possession at 37:05. The offensive line will be key in limiting turnovers in order to keep the ball away from a dangerous Cowboys' offense.