Last Stand: Who Might Be Available for Final WFT Home Game?

It ain’t over until it’s over. So while the Washington Football Team isn’t likely to make the NFL Playoffs at the end of this season, the team isn’t officially eliminated.

That being said, all the help in the world won’t matter if Washington doesn’t take care of business itself. ... Starting with the final home game of this year’s regular season.

Looking at the first injury report of the week, the team should have its starting quarterback at least, as Taylor Heinicke was a full participant on Wednesday despite dealing with a knee injury.

Limited in the midweek practice were running back Antonio Gibson (Hip), offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles (Ankle), defensive end James Smith-Williams (Illness), and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (Hamstring).

Three players did not participate in practice Wednesday for the WFT.

Offensive lineman Sam Cosmi was out with an illness, cornerback William Jackson III missed practice due to a calf injury, and defensive end Montez Sweat was out with an undisclosed personal matter.

Jacksons last appeared in Washington’s first contest against the Eagles in Week 15, and missed last week’s loss to the Cowboys after not practicing at all leading into the weekend.

Cosmi, the rookie offensive lineman, has missed seven weeks already in his first NFL season, but played 100 percent of possible snaps on offense in the team’s last two losses.

Being without him or Jackson would certainly be big blows for the team.

This is the time of year players on teams in the playoff hunt dig deep to play through a season’s worth of wear and tear.

And the Washington Football Team will need as many as they can get, as it embarks on what will likely be its last time entering FedEx Field under its current name.