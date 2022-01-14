Aaron Rodgers Trade to Washington: Realistic Possibility?

Locked On Washington Football Team: Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew 'All In' on Finding Franchise Quarterback

The Washington Football Team and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have one thing in common: they will both be sitting on the couch this weekend.

The only difference is that while Washington is home for the offseason, Rodgers will be watching to see who his next opponent will be as he and the Packers earned the NFC's top seed for the second consecutive season.

Washington would rather be in Rodgers' position, but with the quarterback's contract ending with the Packers following the season, could the WFT woo the future Hall of Famer to the DMV?

It might seem like a longshot, but head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew have made it clear that the team is open to having a new signal caller in 2022.

"It's not just about the reluctance to do it, but are we in the position to do it?" Rivera said in his press conference earlier in the week. "I think we've put ourselves in a pretty good position."

Washington is expected to be one of the teams with the most cap space leading into the offseason, giving it even more potential to throw money at an experienced quarterback like Rodgers.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss Rivera's press conference from earlier in the week and explore options the team could take towards landing a franchise quarterback.

The pair also talk about where the WFT stands in the NFC East and previews this weekend's Wild Card games.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.