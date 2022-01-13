How Will Rivera Find His Franchise Quarterback?

In Ron Rivera's two-year tenure as the Washington Football Team coach, he's started quarterbacks Dwayne Haskins, Alex Smith, Kyle Allen, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke and Garrett Gilbert.

Rivera said Tuesday that Washington is in a fine spot to find a quarterback to build around.

"It's not just about the reluctance to do it, but are we in the position to do it?" Rivera said. "I think we've put ourselves in a pretty good position."

Washington could look into trading for proven veterans like Deshaun Watson , Russell Wilson or even Aaron Rodgers.

The other option is to trade up in the draft for a shot at prospects like Kenny Pickett out of Pittsburgh or Matt Corral out of Ole Miss.

"Whether it's trading for a player or trading up in the draft ... we can have an earnest conversation" Rivera said on NBC's Washington Football Team Podcast.

"We may say it's going to take not just draft picks, but it may take a core player or two. With the depth we have at certain positions, we might be."

Rivera said the quarterback position is something the WFT been trying to figure out. Washington was in the mix last offseason to trade for Matthew Stafford.

"Is there a sense of urgency?" Rivera asking, knowing the answer. "I think there always is, just because that's the most important position on your team. ... It is something we want to get right."

Since 2000, the WFT has started 24 different quarterbacks. Rivera would like nothing more than to stop that carousel and finally lock down Washington's franchise quarterback of the future.