Washington Ex Coach Jay Gruden Speaks Out: ‘Should’ve Kept ‘Redskins' Name'

The Washington Football Team is expected to officially announce its new name next month.

The announcement of the new name will officially close the book on the WFT chapter, and hopefully any controversy surrounding the team's name, but some still feel a connection to the previous name, including a former coach.

"I don't want to ruffle any feathers," Gruden said on the "Russell & Medhurst" radio show, "but they should have never changed the name in the first place."

Gruden didn't say anything regarding his reasons for his feelings after uttering the statement on his radio appearance.

Gruden, who served as the franchise's head coach from 2014-19, spent the 2020 season as the offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but did not coach in the league this season.

The franchise opted to change the name of the team following Gruden's departure in the 2019 season after holding the name with racist ties since 1937.

Several names, including Admirals, Armada and Commanders, have been rumored to become the team's new moniker, which will be officially announced February 2.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host Chris Russell discusses the big news of 2.2.22 and why specifically the new name wasn't 'Wolves' or 'Red Wolves'.

Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden sounds off on the old Redskins name and how tough the QB situation is in Washington.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.