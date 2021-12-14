Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    Washington Reveals Logan Thomas Timetable

    The star tight end suffered a season-ending knee injury Dec. 5 against the Raiders
    Desperate for any morsel of good news these days, the Washington Football Team received another dose of negative Tuesday morning when it announced that star tight end Logan Thomas' knee injury is indeed a torn ACL that will require surgery.

    Thomas, who suffered the season-ending injury on a low block against the Raiders Dec. 5, was holding out hope that he didn't suffer severe damage that would require surgery. But a further examination of his knee revealed the torn ACL in his left knee. He will undergo surgery this week and began the rehab process to be ready for the start of 2022 training camp.

    Thomas' on the operating table during Washington's potential playoff push just adds to the challenges of an injury-riddled season. Chase Young was long ago lost for the season. Pass-rush buddy Montez Sweat missed a month and is now on the COVID list. Running back J.D. McKissic has missed Washington's last two games. Receiver Terry McLaurin left the loss to Dallas after taking a nasty spill on his head. Starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw six passes in the opener before injury his hip. Even backup Taylor Heinicke missed a couple of series against the Cowboys with a knee injury.

    And now, leading sacker Jonathan Allen is on the COVID list while a team staffer has contracted the Omicron variant of the virus.

    Through it all, coach Ron Rivera's team is still in the thick of the race for an NFC Wild Card berth entering Sunday's game against the Eagles.

    Thomas, of course, was a huge part of Washington's offensive plan in 2021 as the team's No. 1 Red Zone target. But he spent seven weeks on injured reserve in October-November with a pulled hamstring and only briefly returned before falling prey to the low block in Las Vegas.

    Last season Thomas was second on the team with 72 catches and 670 yards and a team-leading six touchdowns. Because of the injuries, this season he finishes with only 18 catches for 196 yards and three scores.

    Without Thomas, Washington will continue to give more targets to rookies John Bates and Sammis Reyes.

