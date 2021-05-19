Washington Football Team New Jonathan Allen Contract 'Coming Soon'?

'We’re moving in the right direction, from the front office to the players, and I love everything that we’re building here. This is my home. This is where I want to stay.' - Jonathan Allen

Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is, for now, scheduled to be playing this NFL season under the fifth-year option, which will pay him $10 million.

Emphasis on the "for now.''

Allen is scheduled to become a free agent in 2022, but our sense is that not only do both parties want there to be a long-term connection here, but also that both parties think a deal could be coming some time this summer.

“It’s always been my dream to play my career in one spot,” Allen said recently. “I understand football is tough. It’s a process. But we’re moving in the right direction, from the front office to the players, and I love everything that we’re building here. This is my home. This is where I want to stay.”

Allen was the 17th overall choice in the 2017 NFL Draft and has become a stellar fixture in a WFT defensive line that is star-studded, led of course by defensive end Chase Young.

Is it possible to keep the gang together? Allen - who has made 202 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and 45 quarterback hits in his career - is a priority, a fact that may explain the Morgan Moses-related shuffle of the offensive line, the WFT choosing to move off of Morgan (likely via trade) in a way that saves a bit of cap space ... that could eventually be used on Allen.

Washington is the NFC East defending champ because of the coach Ron Rivera-led foundation upfront on defense, where the WFT gave up the second fewest yards in the league last season and the fourth fewest points ... and hopes for more of the same by keeping Jonathan Allen in the middle, long-term.

