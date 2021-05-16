WATCH: Washington Football Team O-Lineman Dead-Lifts 765 Pounds

For offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer, one of those things to be worked on inside team QB - obviously - is lifting a great deal of weight.

The Washington Football Team is presently involved, on the field at team HQ, with a rookie minicamp. But elsewhere in the building, WFT veterans are doing their thing as well.

And for offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer, one of those things - obviously - is lifting a great deal of weight.

Washington is in the midst of an extreme makeover in the offensive line. Newcomers included vets Charles Leno and Ereck Flowers along with second-round rookie Samuel Cosmi from the most recent NFL Draft.

And of course there is All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff, who is presently dealing with the franchise tag ... and there might changes there coming some day, too.

So, how does Schweitzer - who early last season filled in at guard for the eventual NFC East champs and ended up starting 13 games - prepare himself for heavier competition?

By lifting heavier weight.

Schweitzer, who signed a three-year contract worth $13.5 million with Washington in 2020 after spending three years, mostly as a starter, with the Atlanta Falcons, jumped into the WFT weight room this week ... all part of preparing for OTAs and minicamps and training camp and the 2021 NFL regular season to come.

And the 6-5, 315-pounder from San Jose State put on a show.

Supported by cheers of "Big Wes!'' from teammates, "Big Wes'' dead-lifting 765 pounds. "A "personal record,'' he notes.

