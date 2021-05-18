Washington Football Team Opens A Fans' Flavor Showcase at FedExField

The Washington Football Team is trying to make the DMV area ' Flavor Town' for at least one day and setting up some new options for when fans return in August.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team is opening up FedExField and the gameday culinary experience to fans and supporters along with help from local food establishments in a unique competition.

"Flavors of the DMV Showcase" will be a one-day event on June 14 at the team's stadium ... following a registration process that starts today (Tuesday May 18) through June 2.

According to a release by the team, the showcase winners on June 14 will become 'official gameday food vendors for the 2021 season."

The entry event will include restaurants, food trucks and stands along with more entries from the entire DMV area serving up their culinary specialties as part of the competition.

The team has set up a URL, WashingtonFootball.com/Showcase, to apply and be a part of the competition and to find more information on the Showcase.

The effort is a part of the renewed energy in the organization to reconnect with its large and loyal fanbase, celebrating something every fan and media personality loves to sample and talk about.

“The DMV is so expansive and the diverse specialties that each area boasts – from the various neighborhoods of D.C. to the cuisines famous throughout Maryland to the gourmet talents of Virginia – should make for some mouthwatering and exciting menu additions at FedExField,” said Joey Colby-Begovich, VP of guest experience for the Washington Football Team.

“Flavors of the DMV Showcase is an opportunity for us to highlight these robust, vibrant food scenes and the local culinarians who are creating them.”

All you have to do to get a spot is wow Super Bowl MVP and team exec Doug Williams, representatives from Levy Restaurants (partners of the WFT), Colby-Begovich and a group from the Washington Football's new FAN Ambassador Network (FAN).

READ MORE: The FAN takes center stage

"As we reimagine gameday, it’s important that we work not only for our fans, but with our fans, to tap into different parts of the community and integrate those into the experience from ideation to execution,” said Colby-Begovich.

There are many great unifiers in society and sports. Winning is one of them and food is another.

READ MORE: It's Official: Dan's The Man - Snyder & Family Own 100%

At your seat, on the party decks or in the parking lot, it's a huge part of the gameday experience and "Sunday Funday" environment that the WFT is shooting for.