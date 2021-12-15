The Washington Football Team has had tough past couple of days, to say the least.

On top of losing an important divisional game 27-20 at home on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, injuries and problems with COVID have left WFT (6-7) in a familiar spot of adversity.

Wednesday's practice left some room for optimism though. QB Taylor Heinicke practiced in full despite nagging injuries to his knee and elbow that he sustained during Sunday's loss.

He spoke on which one hurts more during Wednesday's post-practice Zoom availability.

"Definitely the elbow," Heinicke said. "There's some bruising there and it's tender. The knee -- thank god -- is fine. Nothing structurally bad. Elbow didn't hurt while I was throwing. It's all good news."

Out of the 10 players listed on Wednesday's injury report, the Old Dominion product was the only one to see full reps.

WFT's top wideout Terry McLaurin and pass-catching back J.D. McKissic both registered DNP's due to concussions. McKissic is still recovering from the nasty hit he took during the Football Team's Monday night win against Seattle in Week 12, while McLaurin is in the early stages of the recovery process after entering concussion protocol on Monday.

Other DNP's on the injury report include S Troy Apke (illness), C Keith Ismael (illness), LB Jordan Kunaszyk (hamstring), C Tyler Larsen (achilles), and WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring).

G Brandon Scherff (ankle) got in limited reps, while LB Cole Holcomb, who had an incredible 31-yard pick-six on Sunday that helped propel WFT's attempt at a comeback, got limited work in as well with an ankle issue.

WFT will face an uphill battle headed into another pivotal divisional matchup on the road this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles (6-7).

Washington has won the past two games against the Eagles going back to last season, but has lost six of the last 10 dating back to 2015.